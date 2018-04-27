California Hotel and Lodging Association Partners with Guardian Group to Fight Human Trafficking

"As the business of sex trafficking continues to grow, so must our efforts to stop it and we commend the CH&LA and Guardian Group in helping to lead the fight against this heinous crime and those behind it," said The Guardian Group Chief Operating Officer Jeff Tiegs. "We bring the full fight to human trafficking."

Guardian Group's team, which has decades of experience with organizations such as the U.S. Department of State, Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, and Department of Justice, partners with the public and private sectors to teach employees about sex trafficking and equip them to recognize and respond to suspected incidents. In addition, the elite team actively pursues predators when rescue is necessary.

Guardian Seal®, the group's primary online educational training program, is a strong, readily recognized mark that significantly deters would-be traffickers and buyers. Companies that endorse the Guardian Seal® play a critical role in the fight against human trafficking by recognizing that illicit activity puts brand reputation at risk and endangers employees and guests. Supporters of The Guardian Seal® include the hospitality industry, law enforcement, transportation industry, emergency services, corporations, government agencies, and the public.

ABOUT THE GUARDIAN GROUP

Guardian Group is here to help https://theguardiangroup.org/. The Guardian Seal Training Program is the only 100% self-paced online training program designed to help hotels and their staff recognize the signs of human trafficking within their establishments. The Guardian Seal begins by helping staff at all levels understand how this criminal enterprise intersects their workplace and why it is imperative to be able to respond appropriately when they suspect it. The training will ensure hotel staffs understand how to identify sex trafficking, so they are equipped to recognize exploiters, buyers and victims of this fast-growing crime. Learn more at- https://theguardiangroup.org/seal/

