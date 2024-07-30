CALIFORNIA HOTEL LAW'S FOURTH EDITION A COMPREHENSIVE, USER-FRIENDLY GUIDE

CHLA's legal resource now published digitally; to stay current on pressing issues facing hotels

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Hotel & Lodging Association (CHLA) today released its fourth edition of California Hotel Law, a comprehensive legal guide essential for navigating the complexities of California's lodging sector. This latest edition addresses the rapidly evolving legal landscape with easy-to-understand language on current statutes, regulations and judicial decisions that impact hotel operations.

Crafted over three years by CHLA's Member Legal Advisor, Jim Abrams, the interactive guide features 18 detailed chapters on critical legal issues such as hotel operations, employment law, liability and risk management. New in this edition are updates on recent legal changes and emerging trends in the hospitality sector.

"California Hotel Law puts crucial legal information at the fingertips of hoteliers," Abrams said. "It's designed to be a practical resource, helping them tackle everyday legal challenges efficiently and accurately."

California Hotel Law is available exclusively to CHLA members via the association's website. Members can access the guide at www.calodging.com/benefits. The guide will be updated every two years and as needed to address new legal and regulatory developments. Abrams also is available to provide personalized guidance to members.

"The value of California Hotel Law is paramount to our members," said Lynn S. Mohrfeld, President & CEO of CHLA. "This resource, combined with Jim's expertise, equips our industry to navigate California's dynamic legal environment with confidence."

