California housing affordability dips in second quarter 2019, C.A.R. reports

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Higher home prices negated the lowest interest rates in more than a year and reduced Californians' ability to afford a home purchase in the second quarter of 2019, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.) said today.

The percentage of home buyers who could afford to purchase a median-priced, existing single-family home in California in second-quarter 2019 dipped to 30 percent from 32 percent in the first quarter of 2019 but was up from 26 percent in the second quarter a year ago, according to C.A.R.'s Traditional Housing Affordability Index (HAI). California's housing affordability index hit a peak of 56 percent in the second quarter of 2012.

C.A.R.'s HAI measures the percentage of all households that can afford to purchase a median-priced, single-family home in California. C.A.R. also reports affordability indices for regions and select counties within the state. The index is considered the most fundamental measure of housing well-being for home buyers in the state.

A minimum annual income of $122,960 was needed to qualify for the purchase of a $608,660 statewide median-priced, existing single-family home in the second quarter of 2019. The monthly payment, including taxes and insurance on a 30-year, fixed-rate loan, would be $3,070, assuming a 20 percent down payment and an effective composite interest rate of 4.17 percent. The effective composite interest rate was 4.62 percent in first-quarter 2019 and 4.70 percent in second-quarter 2018.

Housing affordability for condominiums and townhomes also slipped in first-quarter 2019 compared to the previous quarter, with 40 percent of California households earning the minimum income to qualify for the purchase of a $475,000 median-priced condominium/townhome, down from 41 percent in the previous quarter. An annual income of $95,960 was required to make monthly payments of $2,400. Thirty-six percent of households could afford to buy a condominium/townhome a year ago.

Compared with California, more than half of the nation's households (55 percent) could afford to purchase a $279,600 median-priced home, which required a minimum annual income of $56,480 to make monthly payments of $1,410.

Key points from the second-quarter 2019 Housing Affordability report include:

When compared to a year ago, housing affordability improved in 42 tracked counties and declined in five counties. Affordability remained flat in one county.

In the San Francisco Bay Area , affordability improved from second-quarter 2018 in every county. San Francisco County was the least affordable, with just 17 percent of households able to purchase the $1,700,000 median-priced home. Forty-six percent of Solano County households could afford the $445,000 median-priced home, making it the most affordable Bay Area county.

, affordability improved from second-quarter 2018 in every county. was the least affordable, with just 17 percent of households able to purchase the median-priced home. Forty-six percent of households could afford the median-priced home, making it the most affordable Bay Area county. Affordability also improved in all Southern California regions, with Orange County being the least affordable (24 percent) and San Bernardino County being the most affordable (50 percent).

regions, with being the least affordable (24 percent) and being the most affordable (50 percent). In the Central Valley region, only Kern County experienced a decline in affordability from a year ago, decreasing from 53 percent in second-quarter 2018 to 50 percent in second-quarter 2019. San Benito County (35 percent) was the least affordable and Kings County (55 percent) was the most affordable.

experienced a decline in affordability from a year ago, decreasing from 53 percent in second-quarter 2018 to 50 percent in second-quarter 2019. (35 percent) was the least affordable and (55 percent) was the most affordable. Housing affordability improved in three counties in the Central Coast region — Monterey , San Luis Obispo and Santa Cruz — and was unchanged in one, Santa Barbara .

, and — and was unchanged in one, . During the second quarter of 2019, the most affordable counties in California were Lassen (63 percent), Kings (55 percent) and Madera (51 percent). The minimum annual income needed to qualify for a home in these counties was less than $60,000 .

were (63 percent), (55 percent) and (51 percent). The minimum annual income needed to qualify for a home in these counties was less than . Mono (15 percent), San Francisco (17 percent), Santa Cruz (17 percent) and San Mateo (18 percent) counties were the least affordable areas in the state. San Francisco and San Mateo counties required the highest minimum qualifying incomes in the state. An annual income of $343,420 was needed to purchase a home in San Francisco County , and an annual income of $338,870 was required in San Mateo County .

See C.A.R.'s historical housing affordability data.

See first-time buyer housing affordability data.

CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® Traditional Housing Affordability Index Second quarter 2019

STATE/REGION/COUNTY 2nd Qtr. 2019 1st Qtr. 2019

2nd Qtr. 2018

Median Home Price Monthly Payment Including Taxes & Insurance Minimum Qualifying Income Calif. Single-family home 30 32

26

$608,660 $3,070 $122,960 Calif. Condo/Townhome 40 41

36

$475,000 $2,400 $95,960 Los Angeles Metro Area 32 33

29

$540,000 $2,730 $109,090 Inland Empire 42 42

41

$380,000 $1,920 $76,760 San Francisco Bay Area 24 26

18

$980,000 $4,950 $197,970 United States 55 57

53

$279,600 $1,410 $56,480

















San Francisco Bay Area















Alameda 23 25

16

$950,000 $4,800 $191,910 Contra Costa 35 37

29

$690,000 $3,480 $139,390 Marin 21 21

18

$1,381,250 $6,980 $279,030 Napa 28 29

25

$710,000 $3,590 $143,430 San Francisco 17 17

14

$1,700,000 $8,580 $343,420 San Mateo 18 18

14

$1,677,500 $8,470 $338,870 Santa Clara 20 20

16

$1,330,000 $6,720 $268,680 Solano 46 46

38

$445,000 $2,250 $89,900 Sonoma 28 27

20

$660,000 $3,330 $133,330 Southern California















Los Angeles 29 28

26

$567,010 $2,860 $114,540 Orange 24 24

20

$835,000 $4,220 $168,680 Riverside 39 39

37

$420,000 $2,120 $84,840 San Bernardino 50 50

49

$310,000 $1,570 $62,620 San Diego 27 27

23

$655,000 $3,310 $132,320 Ventura 30 29

28

$650,000 $3,280 $131,300 Central Coast















Monterey 24 25

19

$630,000 $3,180 $127,270 San Luis Obispo 25 26

22

$640,000 $3,230 $129,290 Santa Barbara 20 25

20

$724,500 $3,660 $146,360 Santa Cruz 17 17

12

$937,500 $4,740 $189,390 Central Valley















Fresno 48 48

46

$279,920 $1,410 $56,550 Kern 50 50

53

$255,000 $1,290 $51,510 Kings 55 57

50

$250,000 $1,260 $50,500 Madera 51 52

48

$277,000 $1,400 $55,960 Merced 47 46

42

$282,000 $1,420 $56,970 Placer 45 46

41

$514,950 $2,600 $104,030 Sacramento 44 44

41

$385,000 $1,940 $77,770 San Benito 35 31

30

$571,500 $2,880 $115,330 San Joaquin 44 43

38

$380,000 $1,920 $76,760 Stanislaus 48 47

45

$325,250 $1,640 $65,700 Tulare 50 51

48

$247,500 $1,250 $50,000 Other Calif. Counties













Amador NA NA

44

NA NA NA Butte 35 34

38

$370,000 $1,870 $74,740 Calaveras 46 47

43

$343,000 $1,730 $69,290 El Dorado 40 40

38

$519,500 $2,620 $104,940 Humboldt 37 36

33

$320,000 $1,610 $64,570 Lake 44 44

37

$267,000 $1,350 $53,820 Lassen 63 63

64

$204,000 $1,030 $41,080 Mariposa 45 41

39

$300,000 $1,510 $60,350 Mendocino 29 28

22

$400,000 $2,010 $80,380 Mono 15 10

14

$699,500 $3,510 $140,410 Nevada 40 40

32

$419,000 $2,100 $84,020 Plumas 37 48

42

$367,390 $1,840 $73,600 Shasta 47 44

46

$281,000 $1,410 $56,230 Siskiyou 49 53

48

$232,500 $1,160 $46,480 Sutter 46 46

45

$312,500 $1,560 $62,400 Tehama 47 43

51

$244,000 $1,220 $48,680 Tuolumne 48 45

43

$300,000 $1,490 $59,790 Yolo 40 39

33

$455,000 $2,260 $90,590 Yuba 46 46

45

$305,000 $1,520 $60,660



NA = not available

