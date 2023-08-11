California housing affordability slides to lowest level in nearly 16 years during second-quarter 2023, C.A.R. reports

Sixteen percent of California households could afford to purchase the $830,620 median-priced home in the second quarter of 2023, down from 19 percent in first-quarter 2023 and down from 17 percent in second-quarter 2022.





households could afford to purchase the median-priced home in the second quarter of 2023, down from 19 percent in first-quarter 2023 and down from 17 percent in second-quarter 2022. A minimum annual income of $208,000 was needed to make monthly payments of $5,200 , including principal, interest and taxes on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage at a 6.61 percent interest rate.





was needed to make monthly payments of , including principal, interest and taxes on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage at a 6.61 percent interest rate. Twenty-five percent of home buyers were able to purchase the $640,000 median-priced condo or townhome. A minimum annual income of $160,400 was required to make a monthly payment of $4,010 .





median-priced condo or townhome. A minimum annual income of was required to make a monthly payment of . Infographic: https://www.car.org/Global/Infographics/HAI-2023-Q2

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Housing affordability in California slid to the lowest level in nearly 16 years as interest rates stayed above 6 percent for the third straight quarter and home prices remained elevated by a shortage of homes on the market, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.) said today.

Housing affordability in California slid to the lowest level in nearly 16 years as interest rates stayed above 6 percent for the third straight quarter and home prices remained elevated by a shortage of homes on the market.

Fewer than one in five (16 percent) home buyers could afford to purchase a median-priced, existing single-family home in California in second-quarter 2023, down from 19 percent in the first quarter of 2023 and down from 17 percent in the second quarter of 2022, according to C.A.R.'s Traditional Housing Affordability Index (HAI). The second-quarter 2023 figure is less than a third of the affordability index peak high of 56 percent in the first quarter of 2012.

C.A.R.'s HAI measures the percentage of all households that can afford to purchase a median-priced, single-family home in California. C.A.R. also reports affordability indices for regions and select counties within the state. The index is considered the most fundamental measure of housing well-being for home buyers in the state.

A minimum annual income of $208,000 was needed to qualify for the purchase of a $830,620 statewide median-priced, existing single-family home in the second quarter of 2023. The monthly payment, including taxes and insurance (PITI) on a 30-year, fixed-rate loan, would be $5,200, assuming a 20 percent down payment and an effective composite interest rate of 6.61 percent.

The effective composite interest rate was 6.48 percent in first-quarter 2023 and 5.39 percent in second-quarter 2022. With interest rates near a 17-year high and expected to remain elevated for the rest of the year, housing affordability will remain a challenge for many home buyers in the coming months.

The median price of condominiums and townhomes in California declined from a year ago but was up from the previous quarter. As a result, the share of households that could afford a typical condo/townhome in second-quarter 2023 dipped from the 26 percent recorded in the previous quarter but was unchanged from the 25 percent recorded in the second quarter of 2022. An annual income of $160,400 was required to make the monthly payment of $4,010 on the $640,000 median-priced condo/townhome in the second quarter of 2023.

Compared with California, more than a third of the nation's households could afford to purchase a $402,600 median-priced home, which required a minimum annual income of $100,800 to make monthly payments of $2,520. Nationwide affordability was down from 38 percent a year ago.

Key points from the second-quarter 2023 Housing Affordability report include:

When compared to the previous quarter, housing affordability declined in 47 counties and remained unchanged in four. Unfortunately, not one single county recorded a quarter-to-quarter improvement in affordability. That said, affordability improved from a year ago in 15 counties, while affordability in eight others remained unchanged. However, on a year-over-year basis, affordability declined in the majority of counties (28).





Lassen (52 percent) remained the most affordable county in the state and was the only county to record an affordability index of more than 50 percent in the second quarter of 2023. Siskiyou (39 percent), Plumas (38 percent) and Shasta & Tehama (both at 35 percent) followed closely. Together, they were the only five counties to record an affordability index of at least 35 percent, with all five being located in the Far North region. Lassen required the lowest minimum qualifying income ($62,400) of all counties in California to purchase a median-priced home and was the only county in the state with a qualifying income less than $65,000 .





(52 percent) remained the most affordable county in the state and was the only county to record an affordability index of more than 50 percent in the second quarter of 2023. (39 percent), (38 percent) and Shasta & Tehama (both at 35 percent) followed closely. Together, they were the only five counties to record an affordability index of at least 35 percent, with all five being located in the Far North region. required the lowest minimum qualifying income of all counties in to purchase a median-priced home and was the only county in the state with a qualifying income less than . The least affordable counties in California were Mono (5 percent), Santa Barbara (10 percent), San Luis Obispo (11 percent) and Monterey , along with Orange County (both at 12 percent). Each of those counties required a minimum income of at least $216,800 to purchase a median-priced home in that county. San Mateo continued to require the highest minimum qualifying income ($504,400) to buy a median-priced home in second-quarter 2023 and was the only county with a minimum qualifying income over $500,000 . Santa Clara County required the second highest minimum income of $451,200 , followed by Marin ($443,600) and San Francisco ($403,600) .





were (5 percent), (10 percent), San Luis Obispo (11 percent) and , along with (both at 12 percent). Each of those counties required a minimum income of at least to purchase a median-priced home in that county. continued to require the highest minimum qualifying income to buy a median-priced home in second-quarter 2023 and was the only county with a minimum qualifying income over . required the second highest minimum income of , followed by and . Housing affordability declined the most on a year-over-year basis in Kings County , falling seven points in second-quarter 2023. Lake recorded the second biggest drop in affordability, sliding five points below the like quarter of last year, followed closely by Amador and Glenn, with each dropping four points from a year ago. Despite higher household incomes and somewhat lower home prices, elevated mortgage rates continued to be the primary factor keeping the cost of borrowing near all-time highs and affordability in a persistent crunch in most of these counties.

See C.A.R.'s historical housing affordability data.

See first-time buyer housing affordability data.

Leading the way…® in California real estate for more than 110 years, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (www.car.org) is one of the largest state trade organizations in the United States with more than 200,000 members dedicated to the advancement of professionalism in real estate. C.A.R. is headquartered in Los Angeles.

CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®

Traditional Housing Affordability Index

Second quarter 2023

Second Qtr. 2023 C.A.R. Traditional Housing Affordability Index STATE/REGION/COUNTY Qtr. 2 2023 Qtr. 1 2023

Qtr. 2 2022

Median

Home Price Monthly

Payment

Including

Taxes &

Insurance Minimum

Qualifying

Income Calif. Single-family homes 16 19 r 17 r $830,620 $5,200 $208,000 Calif. Condo/Townhomes 25 26

25

$640,000 $4,010 $160,400 Los Angeles Metro Area 17 19

17

$760,000 $4,760 $190,400 Inland Empire 22 24

24

$570,000 $3,570 $142,800 San Francisco Bay Area 19 21

18

$1,300,000 $8,150 $326,000 United States 36 40

38

$402,600 $2,520 $100,800

















San Francisco Bay Area















Alameda 16 18

15

$1,275,000 $7,990 $319,600 Contra Costa 23 29 r 23 r $900,000 $5,640 $225,600 Marin 16 20

17

$1,770,000 $11,090 $443,600 Napa 19 20

16 r $855,000 $5,360 $214,400 San Francisco 20 21

17

$1,611,000 $10,090 $403,600 San Mateo 17 19

15

$2,012,500 $12,610 $504,400 Santa Clara 18 21

18

$1,800,000 $11,280 $451,200 Solano 26 28

28

$592,750 $3,710 $148,400 Sonoma 16 18

17

$850,000 $5,330 $213,200 Southern California















Los Angeles 15 17

16

$789,400 $4,950 $198,000 Orange 12 12

12

$1,250,000 $7,830 $313,200 Riverside 20 22

21

$625,000 $3,920 $156,800 San Bernardino 30 30

30

$456,500 $2,860 $114,400 San Diego 13 15

14

$942,350 $5,900 $236,000 Ventura 14 17

15

$915,000 $5,730 $229,200 Central Coast















Monterey 12 12

13

$865,370 $5,420 $216,800 San Luis Obispo 11 12

12

$880,000 $5,510 $220,400 Santa Barbara 10 15

10

$1,195,000 $7,490 $299,600 Santa Cruz 13 14

13

$1,270,000 $7,960 $318,400 Central Valley















Fresno 29 32

31

$420,000 $2,630 $105,200 Glenn 32 32

36

$349,000 $2,190 $87,600 Kern 31 33

32

$380,000 $2,380 $95,200 Kings 32 33

39

$361,000 $2,260 $90,400 Madera 31 34

32

$423,000 $2,650 $106,000 Merced 31 32

34

$390,000 $2,440 $97,600 Placer 29 31 r 27

$667,000 $4,180 $167,200 Sacramento 26 29

27

$530,000 $3,320 $132,800 San Benito 19 23

17

$755,140 $4,730 $189,200 San Joaquin 26 27 r 25 r $530,000 $3,320 $132,800 Stanislaus 27 30 r 28

$460,000 $2,880 $115,200 Tulare 33 37

34

$370,000 $2,320 $92,800 Far North















Butte 29 32

28

$434,950 $2,730 $109,200 Lassen 52 53

54

$249,000 $1,560 $62,400 Plumas 38 42

32

$356,000 $2,230 $89,200 Shasta 35 39

36

$389,000 $2,440 $97,600 Siskiyou 39 41

30

$279,500 $1,750 $70,000 Tehama 35 40

33

$350,000 $2,190 $87,600 Other Calif. Counties















Amador 28 33 r 32

$461,890 $2,890 $115,600 Calaveras 27 32

29

$490,000 $3,070 $122,800 Del Norte 30 32

31

$365,000 $2,290 $91,600 El Dorado 23 28

24

$699,000 $4,380 $175,200 Humboldt 25 26

24

$438,000 $2,740 $109,600 Lake 28 31

33

$357,000 $2,240 $89,600 Mariposa 24 25

22

$390,000 $2,440 $97,600 Mendocino 17 26

15

$520,000 $3,260 $130,400 Mono 5 7

6

$980,000 $6,140 $245,600 Nevada 25 29

25

$557,500 $3,490 $139,600 Sutter 33 36 r 31

$425,000 $2,660 $106,400 Tuolumne 32 36

33

$418,300 $2,620 $104,800 Yolo 23 28

23

$625,000 $3,920 $156,800 Yuba 26 28

28 r $444,950 $2,790 $111,600

r = revised

Traditional Housing Affordability Indices (HAI) were calculated based on the following effective composite interest rates: 6.61% (2Qtr. 2023), 6.48% (1Qtr. 2023) and 5.39% (1Qtr. 2022).

SOURCE CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.)