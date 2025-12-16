California HVIP Incentive Program Reopens December 16th - GreenPower's EV Star Products Eligible for up to $130,000 of Incentives

GreenPower has a full lineup of Class 4 all-electric, purpose-built, zero-emission commercial vehicles eligible for the incentives including the EV Star Passenger Van, the EV Star Mobility Plus, the EV Star ReeferX, the EV Star Cab & Chassis, the EV Star Stakebed Truck and the EV Star Utility Truck, among other options.

The new round of Standard HVIP funding opens more than $140 million to fleets of all sizes. Fleets with 20 or more medium and heavy-duty vehicles are eligible for base vouchers of $60,000 per Class 4 zero-emission vehicle, with the ability to hold up to 20 unredeemed vouchers at a time. Funding will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, and past funding rounds have depleted fast, so fleets should have their documentation ready and be prepared for a dealer to submit voucher requests as soon as the window opens.

Small business fleets defined as private operators with 20 or fewer medium and heavy-duty vehicles and less than $15 million in annual revenue, remain eligible for vouchers of up to $130,000 per Class 4 zero-emission commercial vehicle. Under the Innovative Small E-Fleet (ISEF) program, which supports flexible, lower-risk pathways for smaller operators to adopt zero-emission vehicles, $20 million will be available. ISEF funding can be used for innovative solutions such as short-term leases, vehicle rentals, truck-as-a-service models and bundled offerings that include charging support, helping fleets overcome early cost and infrastructure hurdles.

"GreenPower offers a full lineup of commercial, all-electric, purpose-built, zero-emission vehicles to fit a wide range of fleet needs," said Nahui Olin, GreenPower Vice President of Business Development & Commercial Operations. "Passenger models, including the EV Star Passenger Van and EV Star Mobility Plus, are available now with multiple seating and ADA configurations. GreenPower's commercial cargo, goods, and refrigerated vehicles, built on the proprietary EV Star Cab & Chassis, are also available for immediate delivery. Fleets can choose from box trucks, refrigerated units, utility and stake bed trucks and other upfit options. We are happy and ready to work with customers and their upfitters to build a vehicle that fits their exact requirements"

With funding expected to move quickly, fleets that have been waiting for new Standard HVIP funding should act now to improve their chances of securing support. Medium and large fleets with 20 or more medium and heavy-duty vehicles face especially high demand since Standard HVIP funding covers multiple vehicle classes and is open to fleets of all sizes. "If your fleet has been waiting for funding to reopen, now is the time to move. Being prepared on day one makes a real difference in securing funding before it runs out," Olin concluded.

For further information on GreenPower's EV Star line of products and on maximizing the use of the HVIP incentives, contact Nahui Olin at [email protected].

