California Institute of Technology President Joins Society for Science & the Public Board of Trustees

WASHINGTON, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society for Science & the Public is excited to announce that Thomas F. Rosenbaum, president of the California Institute of Technology and Professor of Physics, has joined the Society's Board of Trustees.

"I am pleased to welcome Tom to our Board," said Maya Ajmera, President & CEO of the Society for Science & the Public and Publisher of Science News. "As a highly respected scientist and academic leader as well as an alumnus of the Science Talent Search, we look forward to Tom's engagement on our board, especially as we get closer to the Society's centennial."

Rosenbaum, the Sonja and William Davidow Presidential Chair and Professor of Physics, is the ninth president of the California Institute of Technology. He is an expert on the quantum mechanical nature of materials, conducting research at Bell Laboratories, IBM Watson Research Center, and the University of Chicago, where he served as Vice President for Research and for Argonne National Laboratory and then provost, before moving to Caltech in 2014.

"The Science Talent Search played a formative role in my career as an experimental physicist," recounted Rosenbaum. "I look forward to working with the Society for Science & the Public to introduce talented students from around the world to the joys of scientific discovery and the inventions of technologies that improve people's lives."

Rosenbaum received his bachelor's degree in physics with honors from Harvard University and a Ph.D. in physics from Princeton University. He also serves on the Board of Governors for Argonne National Laboratory, the Secretary of Energy Advisory Board, as General Member of the Aspen Center for Physics, and the American Academy of Arts & Sciences Los Angeles Program Committee.

Rosenbaum is an alumnus of the Science Talent Search 1973.

Other changes to the Society's Board of Trustees include the naming of Mary Sue Coleman as Chair and Martin Chalfie as Vice Chair. Christine Burton was named at At Large member of the Executive Committee. H. Robert Horvitz, Scott McGregor and Joe Palca all concluded their terms as members of the board.

