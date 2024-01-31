California Insurance Wholesalers Association (CIWA) Announces Four New Board Members

Jan. 31, 2024

The new directors will contribute to the ongoing expansion & overarching mission of the association

SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Insurance Wholesalers Association (CIWA), a professional trade association focused on California E&S insurance wholesalers, carriers and supporting entities, is pleased to announce four new members to its board of directors.

The four new directors were installed at CIWA's board meeting on January 21st, and the official announcement was revealed at the CIWA Annual Meeting on January 22nd in Indian Wells, CA. Members are elected to serve two-year terms on the board.

From left to right, 2024 CIWA Board Members: Aimee Bernadicou, Andrea House, Mike Louderback, Zach Hernandez, Sarah Sloan, Caleb Whitehouse, John Mundelius, Yana Connors, Mark Kaufman, Jeff Case, John Donahue, and Garett Kaneko (not pictured, Peter Schifrin)
The association appointed the following new directors to the board:

  • Mark KaufmanRegional Executive Vice President, XPT Specialty
  • Jeff Case – Wholesale Broker, Bridge Specialty/Hull & Company
  • Aimee Bernadicou – Lead Broker, M.J. Hall & Company Insurance Brokers
  • Peter Schifrin – President, Schifrin, Gagnon & Dickey, Inc.

"I am delighted to welcome our four new board members for the 2024/25 term," said John Donahue, President of CIWA. "Their varied expertise and commitment to our mission will undoubtedly strengthen CIWA's impact within the California E&S insurance landscape. I would also like to express my appreciation for departing board member Emil Moskowitz, who served with exemplary leadership for a remarkable 15 years, leaving an indelible mark on CIWA's legacy."

Mark Kaufman is returning to serve on the CIWA Board of Directors. This will be the first term for Jeff Case, Peter Schifrin and Aimee Bernadicou.

"I have a long history with CIWA and am honored to be returning to the board," said Mark Kaufman. "CIWA's commitment to the California insurance sector aligns with my passion for the industry. I'm excited to collaborate with fellow board members, leveraging our collective knowledge to propel CIWA's initiatives and contribute to the vibrant insurance community we serve."

CIWA, a nonprofit organization, is dedicated to advocacy, education, and networking in the property and casualty segment of the insurance industry. Stay tuned for upcoming initiatives, including Summer Forum 2024 in South Lake Tahoe, CA. For more information visit ciwa.net

About CIWA
The California Insurance Wholesalers Association, Inc. is a registered 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization. Their vision is to perpetuate the education, advancement and advocacy of wholesale insurance professionals and their affiliated business partners. Visit ciwa.net. Tax ID 95-4369749

Media Contact
Anita Nevins, Direct Connection Advertising & Marketing
707-429-0877 | [email protected] 

SOURCE California Insurance Wholesalers Association, Inc.

