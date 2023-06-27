California Insurance Wholesalers Association (CIWA) Announces Lloyd's as New Education Partner

This milestone sponsorship signifies CIWA's foray into formal alliances.

FAIRFIELD, Calif., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Insurance Wholesalers Association (CIWA), a professional trade association focused on California E&S insurance wholesalers, carriers and supporting entities, is pleased to announce a premier partnership with Lloyd's as the association's first education sponsor.

Exclusive educational content will be presented by specialists from Lloyd's to CIWA members via virtual webinars and in-person sessions at CIWA's biannual events. The most recent webinar highlighted several breakthrough concepts emerging from the Lloyd's Lab in London – the innovation hub for the Lloyd's market. At CIWA's upcoming Summer Forum, Lloyd's will present: Innovation in Insurance: The Key to Resilience in Challenging Times.

"The value that Lloyd's provides to the E&S wholesale insurance marketplace is unmatched, and CIWA is fortunate to enjoy such a close working relationship and partnership with them," says Andrea House, Education Committee Chair at CIWA. "While some brokers have the opportunity to spend time in London and gain knowledge and education there, others do not. Our goal at CIWA is to bring all that Lloyd's provides to each of our members, in a collaborative and meaningful way."

The upcoming session at CIWA Summer Forum will cover key challenges that risk takers and their distribution partners are currently facing. Innovation in Insurance will be moderated by Hank Watkins from Lloyd's, with a panel including Hank Haldeman from Amwins, Janet Beaver from Aurenity, Eva Gonzalez from MUSIC, and Kate Stillwell from FireBreak Risk / Jumpstart Insurance. Panelists will share their experiences in developing and delivering cutting edge solutions, closing with a discussion on next steps along the innovation journey.

"As a leader in insurance thought leadership and development, Lloyd's is pleased to have the opportunity to provide CIWA members with access to unique educational opportunities, offered in virtual and personal settings to encourage conversation and exchange of knowledge," says Hank Watkins, Regional Director and President, Americas at Lloyd's.

Look for exciting upcoming events from CIWA, including Summer Forum 2023 in Lake Tahoe, CA. For more information, visit ciwa.net.

