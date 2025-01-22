California Insurance Wholesalers Association (CIWA) Announces New Executive Board & Incoming Members

Strong leadership transitions and new appointments highlight CIWA's commitment to excellence

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Insurance Wholesalers Association (CIWA), a leading trade association representing E&S insurance wholesalers, carriers, and supporting entities in California, announces transitions within its Executive Board and welcomes new additions to the Board of Directors.

Effective immediately following CIWA's board meeting on January 19th, the following Executive Board transitions have been confirmed:

From left to right: Jeff Case, Andrea House, Yana Connors, Sarah Sloan, Aimee Bernadicou, David Klayman, Peter Schifrin, Caleb Whitehouse, Garett Kaneko, and Jack Else

Yana Connors of Ck Specialty has been appointed President, transitioning from her previous role as Vice President

of Ck Specialty has been appointed President, transitioning from her previous role as Vice President Garett Kaneko of Amwins moves into the position of Vice President, having served as Treasurer

of Amwins moves into the position of Vice President, having served as Treasurer Sarah Sloan of Paragon Insurance Holdings steps into the role of Treasurer, previously serving as Secretary

of Paragon Insurance Holdings steps into the role of Treasurer, previously serving as Secretary Aimee Bernadicou of Wholesure assumes the position of Secretary, transitioning from her role as a director

of Wholesure assumes the position of Secretary, transitioning from her role as a director John Donahue , also of Wholesure, remains on the board and transitions to the role of Immediate Past President

Additionally, CIWA welcomes two new esteemed members to its Board of Directors:

David Klayman of Seneca, the Association's Platinum Sponsor

of Seneca, the Association's Platinum Sponsor Jack Else of Nationwide

"These changes reflect CIWA's commitment to strong leadership and strategic direction," said John Donahue, outgoing Immediate Past President. "I am confident that Yana will lead CIWA with excellence, and I am proud to pass the torch to her."

Yana Connors, newly appointed President, expressed her enthusiasm for the future: "I am honored and excited to serve as CIWA's President for the coming years. With the support of our dedicated board and members, I look forward to advancing our mission and furthering CIWA's impact in the industry."

All new directors were formally installed on January 20th during CIWA's Annual Meeting in Indian Wells, CA. Members of CIWA's board are elected to serve two-year terms, following a structured executive track rotation.

For more information about CIWA and its initiatives, please visit ciwa.net .

About CIWA

The California Insurance Wholesalers Association, Inc. is a registered 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization. Their vision is to perpetuate the education, advancement and advocacy of wholesale insurance professionals and their affiliated business partners. Visit ciwa.net . Tax ID 95-4369749

Media Contact

Anita Nevins, Direct Connection Advertising & Marketing

707-429-0877 | [email protected]

SOURCE California Insurance Wholesalers Association, Inc.