California Insurance Wholesalers Association (CIWA) Celebrates 35 Years of Building Connections in the State's Insurance Community

Milestone anniversary honors founders' legacy of community, advocacy, and professional growth

FAIRFIELD, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Insurance Wholesalers Association (CIWA) is celebrating its 35th anniversary, marking more than three decades of fostering meaningful relationships, professional development, and collaborative growth within California's wholesale insurance sector.

Founded in the late 1980s in response to California's Proposition 103 and the era of elected Insurance Commissioners, CIWA was formally incorporated in 1991 under the leadership of industry visionaries, including Marv Uritz, Norm Levine, and Dave Anderson. These pioneers recognized that managing general agents (MGAs) and wholesale intermediaries needed a dedicated forum to engage with California's evolving political and regulatory landscape and to build the connections that make this industry thrive.

Since its inception, CIWA has remained true to its dual mission: creating authentic opportunities for connection and addressing the practical needs of California's wholesale professionals through education and legislation.

The association's success over 35 years is a testament to the dedicated service of more than 25 past presidents and 85 board members who have collectively contributed hundreds of hours to advancing CIWA's mission. Their leadership and commitment have built the strong foundation that continues to serve the wholesale insurance community today.

"What makes CIWA special after 35 years is the quality of connections our members make," said Yana Connors, President of CIWA. "We're focused on creating an environment where California's wholesale insurance professionals can build real relationships, learn from each other, and support the next generation of industry leaders. That personal touch has been our foundation since day one, and it's what keeps our community strong."

Today, CIWA's membership stands at an all-time high, reflecting both the association's value to its members and the continued growth of the surplus lines market. According to AM Best , just one year after surpassing the $100 billion threshold in direct premiums, the surplus lines market reached almost $130 billion in 2024. This remarkable growth signals a bright future for CIWA and the wholesale insurance professionals needed to serve this expanding market.

CIWA has enhanced its programming in recent years to reflect the evolving needs of its members. The association now offers initiatives including CIWA Future, which supports emerging professionals; CIWA Women, dedicated to empowering women in wholesale and carrier distribution; and the Insurtech Committee, which facilitates discussions about technology and innovation in the excess and surplus lines space. These programs complement CIWA's signature events, which provide unparalleled opportunities for professionals to connect in a focused, accessible setting.

As CIWA looks ahead, the association remains committed to what it does best: bringing together California's wholesale insurance community. Members and industry partners are invited to celebrate this milestone at CIWA's Summer Forum, taking place July 19-21, 2026, in Monterey, California.

About CIWA

The California Insurance Wholesalers Association, Inc. is a registered 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization. Their vision is to advance the education and advocacy of wholesale insurance professionals and their affiliated business partners. Tax ID 95-4369749

