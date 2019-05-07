California Integration Coordinators and Digi-Key Electronics announce a strategic relationship to offer Kitting Services to Digi-Key's customers

DIAMOND SPRINGS, Calif., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- California Integration Coordinators, Inc. (CIC), a leading provider of printed circuit board procurement services that help OEM's build next generation printed circuit boards and Digi-Key Electronics (Digi-Key), a global electronic components distributor, have entered into a strategic relationship to offer Kitting Services to Digi-Key's electronic component customers located around the world.

Since 1988, CIC has helped US and international firms develop prototype printed circuit boards for consumer products and critical industrial sectors in the global economy. During that time, we have expanded our capabilities to include contract procurement, kitting services, strategic inventory management, and custom fabrication. "Digi-Key has been a trusted partner since CIC was formed, so as we have expanded our capabilities, establishing this strategic relationship was a logical next step," said Cherie Myers, CEO and President.

"Digi-Key, through our Design Services Provider resources has identified a key partner in CIC to help procure and manage components used to manufacture electronic systems. This includes kitting parts which alleviates what can be a very time-consuming effort to fulfill manufacturers' operations uptime requirements. CIC has a long history of providing excellent service to printed circuit board assembly customers, in multiple sectors, around the world. We are delighted to be working with Cherie Myers and her team on this new initiative," said Randall Restle, VP, Applications Engineering.

About California Integration Coordinators – www.cic-inc.com.

California Integration Coordinators, headquartered in Diamond Springs, California, USA, is a leading supplier of procurement, kitting, strategic inventory and custom fabrication services for the electronics component industry. To learn more, visit www.cic-inc.com.

About Digi-Key Electronics – www.digikey.com.

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minnesota, USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 8.7 million products, with over 1.7 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 800 quality name-brand manufacturers. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com.

