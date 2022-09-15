California Jazz Conservatory Marks Milestone Year With Publication Of California Jazz Conservatory - A 25-Year Retrospective

176-Page Chronicle Of CJC History Details 25 Years Of Iconic Institute's Leadership In Jazz Education And Performance: How CJC Grew From its Jazzschool Roots To Become The Only Private Music Conservatory In The U.S. Solely Focused On Jazz

Coffee-Table Sized Book Includes Over 100 Historic Photos And Graphics Illustrating First-Person History Of Jazz Performance And Jazz Education In The East Bay

California Jazz Conservatory – A 25-Year Retrospective To Be Offered As Gift For Contribution Of $125 Or More To CJC Jazz Education Programs

Review Copies Available For Journalists On Request

BERKELEY, Calif., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Jazz Conservatory – celebrating its 25th anniversary this month – has announced the publication of California Jazz Conservatory – A 25-Year Retrospective, detailing the history of the iconic, ground-breaking, precedent-setting, Berkeley-based jazz institution.

Front Cover Pages from "California Jazz Conservatory - A 25-Year Retrospective" featuring CJC's 10th anniversary celebrations, with vocalist Madeline Eastman performing at renowned Bay Area jazz club, Yoshi's.

Lavishly illustrated with over 100 historic photos and graphics, California Jazz Conservatory – A 25-Year Retrospective was written by CJC Founding President Susan Muscarella, with CJC Director of Communication Paul Simeon Fingerote. The book – designed by Poulson-Gluck, longtime CJC-related design team – traces the drama-filled history of the CJC, from its beginnings as the Jazzschool in 1997, to its present position as the California Jazz Conservatory, the only private music conservatory in the country solely devoted to jazz and related styles of music.

Published by California Jazz Conservatory Press, the 176-page treatise shares the ups and downs of starting a jazz school in 1997 in Berkeley and how founder Muscarella overcame obstacles, some of biblical proportions, to keep the school open and operating through Bay Area wildfires, a massive on-campus flood, Covid-19, and other speedbumps the school has overcome in its 25-year storied history.

California Jazz Conservatory – A 25-Year Retrospective is offered as a gift to those contributing $125 or more to the California Jazz Conservatory's jazz education programs, with contributions made through the CJC website at cjc.edu/book. The book is also available onsite, at 2040 Addison Street in Berkeley, California.

Review copies of California Jazz Conservatory – A 25-Year Retrospective are available for journalists, who may request a copy from [email protected].

About the California Jazz Conservatory

Celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2022, the California Jazz Conservatory (CJC) is the only private music conservatory in the country solely devoted to the study and performance of our country's treasured African American art form, jazz. In addition to presenting concerts and workshops throughout the year, the California Jazz Conservatory offers Bachelor of Music and Associate of Arts degrees in Jazz Studies. CJC will be launching a new degree program, Master of Music in Jazz Studies: A Master's degree for the 21st Century Composer-Performer. Applications for all degree programs are available at cjc.edu/apply. The Jazzschool is the Conservatory's community music education program, offering over 100 Classes and Workshops each quarter, both online and in-person, depending on the Class or Workshop. More information about the CJC and California Jazz Conservatory – A 25-Year Retrospective is available on the CJC website, cjc.edu.

Contact:

Paul Fingernote at 831-373-3343 or [email protected]

