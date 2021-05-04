California Laborers Stand With Governor Newsom To Oppose The Recall

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Northern California District Council of Laborers and Southern California District Council of Laborers announced it is standing strongly with California Governor Gavin Newsom and will officially oppose the recall this year.

Joseph Cruz, Executive Director at the California State Council of Laborers, issued the following statement:

California laborers stand firmly united against the recall and with Governor Gavin Newsom. The Governor has provided unwavering leadership -- guiding our state out of a global pandemic and fighting for opportunity for every Californian.

Governor Newsom has stood by working families. He signed historic legislation expanding California paid family leave, signed an unprecedented bill targeting the misclassification of workers across sectors and expanded paid sick leave to every Californian during the pandemic. Governor Newsom has also demonstrated his commitment rebuilding our state's infrastructure, creating good paying jobs and growing our economy.

We strongly oppose this recall power grab, and we will be working hard to defeat it.

With over 65,000 laborer members and 4500 signatory employers strong – The Northern California District Council of Laborers and Southern California District Council of Laborers are on the forefront of the construction industry, a powerhouse of workers and employers who are proud to build California.

