CALIFORNIA LATINO LEGISLATIVE CAUCUS CELEBRATES 50 YEARS OF EMPOWERMENT AND ADVOCACY

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, October 6, The California Latino Legislative Caucus (CLLC) marked its 50th Anniversary with a celebration spectacular at the historic Orpheum Theater in Downtown Los Angeles. The milestone event featured entertainment, presentations on the CLLC's rich history, and special recognitions of scholarship recipients and organizations that have played a pivotal role in advancing the cause of equality, education, social justice, and community empowerment.

"Marking 50 years of the California Latino Legislative Caucus is historic–and not just a remembrance of the past, but a tribute to the unyielding spirit of Latino empowerment that has persisted in California for half a century," said Assemblymember Sabrina Cervantes, Chair of the California Latino Legislative Caucus. "For five decades, the Latino Caucus has been more than an institution; it has been a guiding light, blazing trails for countless Latinos to engage, contribute, and mold the political fabric of our Golden State. Through community engagement, education, and mentorship, we have not just observed the evolution of California's political landscape — we've been its architects. Here's to the Caucus's past achievements and the future promise it holds for generations to come."

"Reflecting on the 50th anniversary of the California Latino Legislative Caucus, I am deeply moved by the legacy of leadership, resilience, and community advocacy woven into the tapestry of our great state," said Senator Lena Gonzalez, Latino Caucus Vice-Chair. "The Caucus has not just been a voice but a formidable force for the Latino community, driving change and creating opportunities for generations. As we commemorate this milestone, let's honor our past, embrace our present, and together, envision a future where the dreams of every Californian, irrespective of their background, can thrive and flourish. ¡Adelante!"

A highlight of the evening was the presentation of Legacy Awards by current and former Latino Caucus Members to three exceptional organizations who have been partners in championing the rights and well-being of Latino communities throughout California:

California Rural Legal Assistance (CRLA): CRLA's commitment to providing legal assistance to rural Latinos has been instrumental in addressing critical issues related to housing, employment, and immigration. Accepting the award for the CRLA was Jessica Jewell, Executive Director, CRLA.

Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Foundation (MALDEF): MALDEF has steadfastly advocated for civil rights and education access for Latinos, consistently making significant strides in advancing equality and justice. Accepting the award for MALDEF was Thomas A. Saenz, President and General Counsel.

United Farm Workers (UFW): The UFW's tireless efforts on behalf of farmworkers have improved working conditions, labor rights, and the quality of life for countless Latinos. Accepting the award for the UFW was Teresa Romero, President, UFW.

During the 50th anniversary celebration, eight regional representatives from across California were also acknowledged for earning the California Latino Legislative Caucus Foundation (CLLCF) Scholarship earlier this year. The CLLCF Scholarship was created to assist deserving students by offering financial assistance for educational expenses. This year the CLLCF awarded a total of 61 scholarships worth $5,000 dollars each–the highest number ever distributed in the Caucus' history.

Empowering the Latino Community

Since 1973, CLLC has been a driving force behind encouraging Latino civic engagement. This has been achieved through policy forums, internships, fellowships, and community events, which have helped empower community members to become active in shaping California's future.

The CLLC has been instrumental in championing public policies that have a direct impact on Latinos from all backgrounds. By advancing key legislation authored by Caucus members, the CLLC is dedicated to ensuring that the concerns and voices Latino community voices are being heard and represented at every seat of the decision-making table.

Advancing Diversity and Social Justice

The CLLC has reached a significant milestone in 2023, as it now boasts its largest membership to date. With a total of 38 members, including 35 legislators and 3 constitutional officeholders, the Caucus has become a formidable force in California politics, representing every corner of the Golden State.

One of the most notable achievements of the CLLC is its intentional effort to grow its Latina majority. With a record-breaking 21 Latinas in the Caucus, the Latino community is now more strongly represented than ever before in the state's history. This achievement reflects the ongoing efforts of the CLLC to promote diversity and inclusivity in California politics.

The CLLC has consistently demonstrated its commitment to advocating for the needs and interests of California's Latino communities. Its members have been steadfast advocates for social justice, fighting for fair wages, safe working conditions, quality education, environmental justice, access to healthcare, and equal treatment under the law. The CLLC's unwavering dedication to these critical areas demonstrates its commitment to a more equitable society for all Californians.

From the passage of transformative laws, to the ascension of trailblazing leaders, the CLLC's march towards change has touched the lives of countless Californians. As CLLC commemorates this significant milestone, they invite everyone to join in honoring its history, achievements, and its vision for the future.

About the California Latino Legislative Caucus – Since its creation in 1973, the California Latino Legislative Caucus has grown in number and stature. There are now a record 38 members of the Caucus, including 35 legislators, 3 constitutional officeholders, and a historic majority of 21 Latina members. The Caucus boasts a rich history of empowerment, legislative and political success and serves as one of the most influential and strategic organizations in California, focusing primarily on improving the quality of life for California's Latino working families.

