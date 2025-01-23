California Law Firm, Danko Meredith Files Lawsuit Against Southern California Edison Over Eaton Fire, Representing Survivors Who Lost Their Altadena Homes

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/-- Danko Meredith, a prominent California fire litigation firm, has filed a lawsuit against Southern California Edison (SCE) on behalf of survivors who lost their homes in the devastating Eaton Fire that swept through Altadena, California. The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, seeks justice for the residents who lost everything in the fire, alleging that SCE's negligence was a key factor in causing the blaze that destroyed over 9,300 structures and displaced families.

The Eaton Fire, which ignited on the evening of January 7, ravaged parts of Altadena, killing at least 17, leaving countless families homeless and causing significant property damage. The lawsuit claims that SCE's failure to de-energize their lines, and failure to maintain their equipment and infrastructure, was responsible for sparking the fire, which quickly spread through the community, leading to the destruction of homes, businesses, lives, and personal belongings.

Key Allegations in the Lawsuit:

Their willful, reckless, and negligent, failure to de-energize their electrical lines during a forecasted high wind event. Negligence in maintaining their electrical equipment. Negligence in maintaining vegetation near their equipment to the appropriate levels

Statement from Mike Danko, Founding Partner at Danko Meredith:

"We aim to obtain just compensation for our clients whose lives have been upended by SoCal Edison," said Mike Danko, founding partner of Danko Meredith. "Responsible utility companies shut off power before winds reach their equipment's safe limits. SoCal Edison didn't. Instead, it decided to put its equipment to the test. But it left it to the Altadena community to suffer the consequences. That's not right."

Next Steps

The lawsuit seeks damages to repair and rebuild properties, replace trees, loss of enjoyment, lost wages, exemplary damages, general damages, and attorneys' fees, as well as an order requiring SCE to take immediate steps to improve the safety of its equipment and infrastructure to prevent future disasters. Danko Meredith's attorneys will work closely with experts to investigate other potential contributing factors to the fire and will continue to advocate for the survivors' rights throughout the legal process.

