California Lawyers Association 2019 Litigation and Appellate Summits to Address Effectiveness in the Courtroom, General Counsel Guidance

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- California Lawyers Association's 2019 Litigation and Appellate Summits, the special one-day event featuring an array of programs designed to provide resources, insights, and educational opportunities, will feature a keynote address and discussion with California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger, among other renowned speakers. It will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at the JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE.

Attendees will receive valuable guidance from general counsel regarding outside counsel, and hear from a panel of federal and state judges on how to be more effective in the courtroom. Expert panels will provide updates on new developments as Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame members demonstrate key trial skills. In addition to sharing ideas and networking, attendees will be able to fulfill MCLE hours while switching between the appellate and litigation tracks. Participants in the Litigation track will earn 8.25 hours of MCLE, including 1 hour of Legal Ethics, while participants in the Appellate track will earn 6.25 hours of MCLE, including 6.25 hours of Legal Specialization in Appellate Law.

Keynote speaker Justice Leondra Kruger of the California Supreme Court will share her views on the challenges facing California courts and the lawyers who serve them. Attendees can expect to hear thoughtful commentary on cutting edge legal issues, important perspectives on effective advocacy, and the story of Justice Kruger's personal journey to the high court. The summits will conclude with this year's Appellate Lawyer Hall of Fame induction.

For more information and to register, please see: https://calawyers.org/litigation/2019-litigation-and-appellate-summits/

About the Litigation Section: The CLA Litigation Section is dedicated to promoting excellence in all areas affecting dispute resolution, including the protection of the rights of all litigants, pre-trial discovery, the expeditious trial of lawsuits, alternative dispute resolution, effective judicial administration, uniform rules of court, and the protection and preservation of the independence of a judiciary of high quality. For additional information, visit https://calawyers.org/section/litigation/

SOURCE California Lawyers Association