California Lawyers Association 2020 Annual Meeting, Solo & Small Firm Summit Will Deliver Networking, CLE Credits, and Innovative Business Solutions in a Virtual Environment

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- California Lawyers Association (CLA) is proud to virtually host its two upcoming premier events: the Annual Meeting, and the Solo & Small Firm Summit. Both events will provide attendees with the ability to earn MCLE credits, network, learn about current trends affecting the legal profession, and interact with distinguished scholars and jurists.

CLA's Annual Meeting will take place from September 24–26, 2020 and bring together California's attorneys, academics, and judges. The three-day conference offers top-tier MCLE programming, networking, keynote addresses, and health and wellness activities. The online conference will consist of 20 breakout sessions, three general sessions, and a California Judges Association/California Lawyers Association joint panel and joint swearing-in ceremony.

CLA's 2020 Solo & Small Firm Summit will be held from October 7–8, 2020 and consist of 11 programs offering MCLE credit. The purpose of the Summit is to address the needs of small and solo practitioners. Topics will include substantive law practice updates, business management and risk, technology best practices, starting and growing a practice, running virtual offices, cybersecurity, ethics, and using apps for growth.

"I'm extremely excited about our 2020 conferences. Because they're virtual and a fraction of the cost of in-person events, they offer an incredible opportunity for attorneys from all over the state and, indeed all over the world, to participate. These proprietary conferences will give attendees unique opportunities to advance their careers by developing professionally and connecting with colleagues from the comfort and safety of their own homes," CLA CEO and Executive Director Ona Alston Dosunmu stated.

For more information and to register, visit the CLA Annual Meeting and Solo & Small Firm Summit sites.

Established in 2018, California Lawyers Association is the bar association for all California attorneys. CLA's mission is to promote excellence, diversity and inclusion in the legal profession and fairness in the administration of justice and the rule of law.

