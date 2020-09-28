California Lawyers Association 2020 Litigation and Appellate Summits to Address Effectiveness in the Courtroom, General Counsel Guidance

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- California Lawyers Association's 2020 Litigation and Appellate Summits will be held virtually between October 9 – October 22, 2020. Featuring a variety of programs designed to provide educational opportunities, resources, and insights, the online Litigation Summit will meet for two weeks on Tuesday and Thursday mornings, while the online Appellate Summit will be held over two consecutive Fridays.

With both summits taking place online, attendees can experience every session at a lower cost than previous years. The event will begin on Friday, October 9, 2020 with a discussion of the upcoming SCOTUS term and the loss of Justice Ginsburg with Dean Chemerinsky and Strict Scrutiny co-host Jaime Santos, as well as a special tribute to California Supreme Court Justice Ming Chin, in conversation with Retired Justice Marvin Baxter and surprise guests.

Attendees of the Litigation Summit will meet for top-notch panels on key topics including the CA litigation update, ESI ethics, attorney competence and wellness, diversity and inclusion in the legal profession, and ADR. There will also be panels about trial skills and expectations in and out of the courtroom. Participants can earn up to 9 hours of MCLE, including 1 hour of Ethics, 1 hour of Competence Issues and 1 hour of Elimination of Bias Credit.

Attendees of the Appellate Summit will experience an inside look at the California Solicitor General's Office and learn about important updates on Ninth Circuit Rules and Bluebooking. Attendees will also gain insights into the California Supreme Court's decision in Conservatorship of O.B. and a master class on appellate ethics with Jon Eisenberg, the Honorable Ignazio Ruvolo, and Laurie Hepler. Participants can earn up to 4.5 hours of MCLE, including 4.5 hours of Legal Specialization in Appellate Law and 1 hour of Ethics Credit.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA LAWYERS ASSOCIATION

Established in 2018, California Lawyers Association is the bar association for all California attorneys. CLA's mission is to promote excellence, diversity and inclusion in the legal profession and fairness in the administration of justice and the rule of law.

ABOUT THE LITIGATION SECTION

The CLA Litigation Section is dedicated to promoting excellence in all areas affecting dispute resolution, including the protection of the rights of all litigants, pre-trial discovery, the expeditious trial of lawsuits, alternative dispute resolution, effective judicial administration, uniform rules of court, and the protection and preservation of the independence of a judiciary of high quality.

