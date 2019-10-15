California Lawyers Association Announces Election of New Officers and Board Members

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- California Lawyers Association (CLA) is proud to announce the election and appointment of new organization-wide Officers and Board Members, who will assume their responsibilities this week. The new posts were announced at the recently completed 2019 Annual Meeting, "Navigating the Future for all California Attorneys," which was held in Monterey, CA from October 10-12, 2019.

In a joint statement, CLA's outgoing President, Heather L. Rosing, and outgoing Chairman of the Board, Jim Hill, extended congratulations to the newly-elected Officers and incoming Board Members, as well as new CLA Section Chairs, Officers, and Executive Committee Members.

"We are lucky to have such incredible leaders… While our terms are coming to an end, we are proud of what we have collectively accomplished and are excited about the future!" said Rosing and Hill.

The outgoing leaders also thanked all those who participated in the election process, including all members of the Nominations and Governance Committees, CLA CEO Ona Alston Dosunmu, the Board of Representatives, and all the candidates for office.

"While we will all miss Heather and Jim," said CLA CEO Ona Alston Dosunmu, "they laid a strong foundation upon which our new leadership team, led by Chip [Wilkins] and Emilio [Varanini], will build. I'm very excited to work with them and our other new Officers to continue building CLA in the year ahead."

Below is a list of New Officers and Board Members:

New Officers

President—Emilio Varanini

Vice President —Jeremy M. Evans

Chair of the Board of Representatives—Howard "Chip" Wilkins

Vice Chair of the Board of Representatives—Betty Williams

Secretary—Sara Rief

Treasurer—Ryan Baron

New Board Members

Tom Greene (Litigation)

Maria Sager (Workers' Compensation)

Uzzi Raanan (Business Law)

Sabrina Green (Solo and Small Firm)

