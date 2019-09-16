California Lawyers Association Announces Its 2019 Awards Recipients
Winners demonstrate an extraordinary commitment to promoting justice, diversity, high ethical standards, and excellence in the legal profession
SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- California Lawyers Association ("CLA") is proud to announce its 2019 CLA Awards recipients - attorneys, judges, and programs that demonstrate an extraordinary commitment to promoting justice, diversity, high ethical standards, and excellence in the legal profession. Many of the award recipients work with vulnerable populations, including people with disabilities, low-income farm workers, and those in non-English speaking communities. Recipients will be honored in an awards ceremony as part of CLA's 2019 Annual Meeting, held October 10-12 in Monterey, CA, and throughout the year. CLA's Awards committee is chaired by Renee Stackhouse and Adrieannette Ciccone.
"I am very excited for the California Lawyers Association to be celebrating the legal profession," said CLA Executive Director Ona Alston Dosumnu. "The extraordinary individuals being honored by CLA represent the very best of the legal community and we at CLA are thrilled to recognize them for their achievements."
2019 CLA Awards Recipients
Excellence in Civics Engagement Award
California attorney who has championed the advancement of civics programs, campaigns, projects or efforts that promote the understanding of civics and the 3rd branch of government.
- Ruthe Catolico Ashley, Esq. – Executive Director, Emeritus, California LAW
Excellence in Diversity Award
Outstanding efforts made by a law firm, bar association, and organization to promote diversity in the legal profession, in their organization or among their peers.
- Bar Association – John M. Langston Bar Association of Los Angeles
- Law Firm – Buchalter, APC
- Organization – California LAW
Legislator of the Year
Member of the California State Assembly or Senate who has championed the advancement of the legal profession.
- Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson
- Assemblymember David Chiu
Loren Miller Legal Services Award
An attorney who has demonstrated long-term commitment to legal services and who has personally engaged in significant work extending legal services to the poor.
- Linda Kilb – Director, Legal Services Trust Fund Program, Disability Rights Education & Defense Fund
Harry B. Sondheim Professional Responsibility Award
Outstanding long-term contribution to the advancement of attorney professional standards in California.
- Richard Zitrin – Zitrin Law Office
Bernard E. Witkin Medal
Attorneys and non-attorneys who have made significant contributions to the quality of justice and legal scholarship in California.
- James J. Brosnahan – Senior Counsel, Morrison Foerster
- Herma Hill Kay – Dean, UC Berkeley
Excellence in Civics Engagement Judicial Award (In partnership with the California Judges Association)
- Honorable Barbara A. Kronlund – Superior Court Judge, State of California, San Joaquin County Superior Court
About California Lawyers Association:
Established in 2018, CLA is the bar association for all California attorneys. CLA's mission is to promote excellence, diversity and inclusion in the legal profession and fairness in the administration of justice and the rule of law.
