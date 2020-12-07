California Lawyers Association Announces Its 2020 Awards Recipients

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- California Lawyers Association ("CLA") is proud to announce its 2020 CLA Awards recipients - attorneys, judges, and programs that demonstrate an extraordinary commitment to promoting justice, diversity, high standards of ethics, and excellence in the legal profession. Many of the award recipients work with historically marginalized populations, including people with disabilities, low-income farm workers, and those in non-English speaking communities. Their work has been of exceptional importance this year as we have faced a global pandemic that has had a disproportionate impact on historically marginalized populations.

"California Lawyers Association is proud to celebrate the legal profession, and those who advance it," said CLA CEO and Executive Director Ona Alston Dosunmu. "This year has emphasized the need for legal support for disadvantaged individuals and communities, and our members have risen to the challenge. The extraordinary individuals being honored by CLA this year represent the very best of the legal community, and we at CLA are thrilled to recognize them for their achievements," she added.

2020 CLA Awards Recipients

Bernard E. Witkin Medal

An individual who has made significant contributions to the quality of justice and legal scholarship in California.

Justice Ming Chin – California Supreme Court

Excellence in Diversity Award

Outstanding efforts made by a law firm, bar association, and organization to promote diversity in the legal profession, in their organization or among their peers.

Loren Miller Legal Services Award

An attorney who has demonstrated long-term commitment to legal services and who has personally engaged in significant work extending legal services to the poor.

Robert Newman – General Counsel, Western Center on Law & Poverty

– General Counsel, Western Center on Law & Poverty Jora Trang – Chief of Staff and Equity, Worksafe

Jack Berman Award of Achievement

A new or young lawyer recognized for distinguished service to the public, the judiciary, or the legal profession.

Mayra Joachin – National Immigration Law Center

CLA's Awards Committee is chaired by Adrieannette Ciccone. CLA and its Sections accept nominations for awards beginning at the start of each calendar year. Visit the CLA Awards page in early 2021 for the nomination details for 2021's awards, and to submit a legal practitioner or program that you feel has advanced the legal profession and exemplified the qualities each award recognizes.

About California Lawyers Association:

Established in 2018, CLA is the bar association for all California attorneys. CLA's mission is to promote excellence, diversity and inclusion in the legal profession and fairness in the administration of justice and the rule of law.

