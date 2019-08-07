California Lawyers Association (CLA) Annual Meeting to Deliver Connection, Industry Insights, and Innovative Business Solutions

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- California Lawyers Association (CLA) will host its Annual Meeting, "Navigating the Future for all California Attorneys," on October 10-12, 2019 in scenic Monterey, California. The three-day conference is 2019's premier gathering for all attorneys in California, providing unique opportunities for professional connection and discourse on pressing topics. Attendees will fulfill MCLE requirements, build networks, learn about current trends affecting the legal profession, and interact with distinguished scholars and jurists. Last year, over 600 legal professionals attended CLA's Annual Meeting.

CLA's conference assembles attorneys, academics and judges from all over California. It offers outstanding CLE programming, networking, keynote luncheons, awards, receptions, and exhibits. One networking reception will take place at the world-renowned Monterey Bay Aquarium, while others will welcome attendees, honor awardees, and highlight the California Young Lawyers Association (CYLA). The Annual Meeting will provide 74 MCLE-credited programs taught by a faculty of more than 150 legal scholars and jurists. Attendees can earn up to 16.75 hours of MCLE credit, including legal specialization credit.

2019's Annual Meeting will open with CLA's inaugural Bar Leaders Conference, a gathering of leaders from bar associations across California. CLA's Spotlight on the Supreme Court luncheon will feature a conversation with the California Supreme Court's longest-serving and newest Justices, Justice Ming Chin and Justice Joshua Groban. The famed Morrison Lecture, a highlight of the State Bar's Annual Meeting for over 85 years, will also be presented. This year's Morrison Lecturer is Dean Erwin Chemerinsky, one of the most frequently cited legal scholars in the nation. The Annual Meeting will also include a special joint swearing-in ceremony with the leadership of the California Judges Association and presided over by Chief Justice Cantil-Sakauye.

Attending one of the most vital and influential gatherings in the State of California ensures connections with fellow legal professionals and unparalleled educational opportunities. The pre-registration deadline is September 12, 2019. For more information and to register, visit the CLA Annual Meeting site here.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA LAWYERS ASSOCIATION

Established in 2018, California Lawyers Association (CLA) is the bar association for all California attorneys. CLA's mission is to promote excellence, diversity and inclusion in the legal profession and fairness in the administration of justice and the rule of law.

