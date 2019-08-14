California Lawyers Association (CLA) Intellectual Property Section Announces New Cannabis IP Interest Group

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- California Lawyers Association ("CLA")'s Intellectual Property Law Section ("IP Section") is pleased to announce the formation of a new interest group within the IP Section that will focus on intellectual property issues in the cannabis industry. The Cannabis Intellectual Property Law Interest Group ("Cannabis IP IG") will provide education and networking opportunities to IP Section members in all intellectual property areas, including patents, trademarks, trade secrets, and copyrights, with a focus on the cannabis industry.

In particular, the Cannabis IP IG is designed to encourage a timely exchange of legal information in this rapidly evolving area of law, and to provide a centralized forum and resource for all California lawyers, judges, law students, and paralegals interested in obtaining useful and up-to-date information about intellectual property legal issues in the cannabis industry. The Cannabis IP IG will also provide those practicing, and those interested in practicing, in this area of the law with an opportunity to network with likeminded colleagues.

David Branfman of Branfman Mayfield Bustarde Reichenthal LLP in Solana Beach and Elizabeth J. Rest of Crown, LLP in San Francisco have been named Chair and Vice-Chair, respectively, of the IP Section's Cannabis IP IG.

The Cannabis IP IG plans to offer monthly telephone call-in meetings on the first Thursday of each month for all interested lawyers, judges, paralegals, and law students, as well as live seminars and webinars on a host of challenging intellectual property law issues continually confronting cannabis businesses, entrepreneurs, and their lawyers, together with a variety of networking opportunities.

CLA's IP Section is proud to continue its tradition of leading the way in the dissemination of information and the exploration of cutting edge legal issues in California – and the world. For more information and to join the new Cannabis IP IG, please contact Chair Dave Branfman at david@bmbr.com and/or Vice-Chair Elizabeth J. Rest at elizabeth@crownllp.com.

The CLA Intellectual Property Law Section (formerly under the State Bar of California) was organized in 1976. With nearly 7,000 members, the Section is one of the largest intellectual property organizations in the world. For more information on the CLA Intellectual Property Law Section, click here.

