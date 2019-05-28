California Lawyers Association (CLA) Intellectual Property Section Conference To Address Critical Internet, E-Commerce and IP Legal Issues

LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "IP and the Internet," a full-day conference focusing on cutting edge legal issues concerning the Internet, e-commerce and intellectual property will take place on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the UCLA Luskin Conference Center in Los Angeles.

Presented by the Intellectual Property Law Section of California Lawyers Association (CLA), "IP and the Internet" will address evolving Internet-related legal issues such as California's new Consumer Privacy Act, the federal copyright Music Modernization Act, the European Union (EU)'s new Copyright Directive, and rapidly evolving legal issues affecting e-commerce. The conference provides 5.75 hours of MCLE credit.

Keynote Speaker Mike Masnick, Founder of TechDirt and CEO of Floor 64, will discuss the new EU Copyright Directive and its effect on the "open Internet" concept. Mr. Masnick will also discuss the controversial "Article 13," mandating online platforms to filter copyrighted material from their websites.

Other panels include Prof. Tyler Ochoa of Santa Clara Law School, George Borkowski of Coblentz Patch Duffy & Bass, and Brad Prendergast of SoundExchange on Music Modernization Act, and Kevin DeBre and Luis Wharton of Stubbs Alderton & Markiles and Tavio Hobson of Truf discussing the lifecycle of mobile apps. Panelists will host lunch "table topics" on GDPR, California's bot disclosure law, cannabis and the Internet, "lootboxes" and the continuing viability of Privacy Shield.

"The Internet is a critical medium for commerce today. California businesses, and professionals advising them, are faced with complex legal issues at state, federal and international levels," said Emily Yu, Conference Chair. "This conference will provide crucial, up-to-the-minute information on pressing legal issues affecting the Internet and e-commerce."

"IP and the Internet" is expected to attract business executives, in-house, private practice, government and nonprofit attorneys, law school professors, and law students. The conference will include networking opportunities during breaks and at a reception following the program. More information and online registration are available at https://bit.ly/2Wlpiho.

About the Intellectual Property Law Section: The CLA Intellectual Property Law Section (formerly under the State Bar of California) was organized in 1976. With nearly 7,000 members, the Section is one of the largest intellectual property organizations in the world. For additional information, visit https://bit.ly/2X1rZBB.

SOURCE California Lawyers Association