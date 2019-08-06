California Lawyers Association Introduces New Branding and 2019 Membership Promotion

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- California Lawyers Association (CLA), the Bar Association for all California attorneys, announced today the launch of a new brand identity, logos, and website. The striking graphic redesign aligns with CLA's mission of promoting excellence, diversity, and inclusion in the legal profession, as well as fairness in the administration of justice and the rule of law. CLA is celebrating its new brand launch with a membership promotion allowing new members to join for only $40.

The bold graphic elements work effortlessly across digital and physical channels, portraying a consistent message to CLA's 100,000+ members. The new, responsive website highlights the value that CLA provides, from advocacy and education to news and networking. In addition, CLA's 16 individual sections and the California Young Lawyers Association each provide additional practice area-specific resources and member benefits including journals, webinars, and conferences.

From its strategically located headquarters in Sacramento, CLA is a strong advocate and dynamic voice for its members. CLA was established when SB 36 separated the long-standing Sections of the State Bar of California to create a new professional association. With over 100,000 members, it is the nation's largest statewide voluntary bar association, dedicated to supporting the growth and continued success of its members.

"In our first 18 months of existence, we have worked very hard to demonstrate our value to our members. Involvement in CLA provides California attorneys with truly unique opportunities that cannot be found elsewhere – extremely sophisticated MCLE, award-winning conferences, and networking events, as well as many service-oriented opportunities," says CLA's Inaugural President Heather Rosing. "We are also extremely pleased to be the voice for all California attorneys, through our advocacy efforts."

"Serving California lawyers at every stage of their professional lives is our primary purpose. Our members are our lifeblood. We are extremely proud of the new imagery and messaging accompanying our growth. To celebrate, we are offering a limited time membership promotion," adds Ona Alston Dosunmu, Executive Director.

Visit California Lawyers Association online for more information on the benefits of membership and how CLA empowers California lawyers to thrive.

