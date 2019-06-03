California Lawyers Association Solo & Small Firm Summit: The 21ˢᵗ Century Law Firm

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- California Lawyers Association's (CLA) Solo & Small Firm Summit aims to address the needs, from business management and technology to substantive law practice updates, of solo and small firm practitioners. The three-day summit will take place in California from Thursday, June 13 through Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach.

The summit covers important issues for employers to stay compliant with California's unique and complex rules and regulations regarding environmental and employment laws. Attendees will also learn how to attract new clients by putting together realistic and targeted marketing plans through sessions such as "What Every Lawyer Needs to Know About Social Media" and "Small Law Firm Marketing: Discipline and Persistence for Success."

Highlights include the rare opportunity for a conversation with California Supreme Court Associate Justice Carol A. Corrigan during the Friday lunch program as well as a discussion between Appellate Court Associate Justice Eileen Moore, Associate Justice David A. Thompson, and Orange County Superior Court Judge Peter J. Wilson on the topic of preserving adequate record for appeal.

Solo & Small Firm Summit is expected to attract solo and small firm practitioners from all over California. Networking opportunities for attendees to connect with and learn from each other include breakfast and lunch programs, plenary sessions, a wine and cheese reception, and the Solo & Small Firm Section's annual reception and presentation of their 2019 "Excellence in Practice" and 2019 "Excellence in Service" Awards.

For more information or register for the event, please visit http://bit.ly/cla-solosummit19.

