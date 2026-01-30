California Lawyers Association Statement on Upholding Constitutional Principles and Rule of Law in Federal Immigration Enforcement

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Lawyers Association (CLA), consistent with its mission to promote fairness in the administration of justice and the rule of law, expresses serious concern regarding federal law enforcement actions that raise constitutional and other legal questions.

Recent federal immigration enforcement operations in locations including Chicago, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, and Maine have raised questions about adherence to constitutional principles and the rule of law. Reports of warrantless home entries, detention practices without adequate judicial oversight, restrictions on access to legal counsel, and the use of force against individuals have prompted concern across the legal community about fundamental protections guaranteed to all persons under the United States Constitution.

CLA affirms that constitutional protections apply to all persons and are not negotiable in the pursuit of any policy objective. The Fourth Amendment prohibits warrantless entries into private homes and requires probable cause for arrests and detention. The Sixth Amendment guarantees the right to legal counsel. The First Amendment protects the right to peacefully protest and to record law enforcement activity in public spaces. These constitutional safeguards form the bedrock of our democracy and must be upheld by all law enforcement agencies, regardless of their mission or jurisdiction.

In California, pursuant to California Rule of Court 9.7, as amended effective October 1, 2025, every attorney must annually reaffirm their oath to support the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of California. This requirement underscores that our obligation to uphold constitutional principles is not merely aspirational; it is a recurring professional commitment that California attorneys renew each year. When government actions raise serious questions about constitutional compliance, attorneys have a heightened responsibility to ensure that the rule of law prevails.

CLA stands in solidarity with legal organizations nationwide in affirming that all law enforcement activity must be conducted within lawful authority, with transparency, accountability, and full respect for constitutional protections, including due process and equal justice under the law.

CLA calls on courts and oversight institutions to ensure independent review of actions that implicate civil liberties and due process. As lawyers and officers of the court, we have a duty to speak out when the rule of law is threatened and to affirm that constitutional limits on government power are essential to liberty, safety, justice, and the functioning of our democracy. CLA reaffirms the role of lawyers and legal institutions in maintaining public confidence in the justice system and the rule of law.

The California Lawyers Association (CLA) is a member-driven, mission-focused organization dedicated to the professional advancement of attorneys practicing in the state of California.

Established in 2018, CLA is a nonprofit, voluntary bar association serving thousands of licensed attorneys throughout California. We are the premier statewide voice for the legal community, advocating on behalf of our members before the Legislature, the Judiciary, the Executive Branch, and the State Bar of California, which is the licensing and disciplinary regulator of our industry.

