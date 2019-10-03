California Leads Next Generation 9-1-1 with NGA 911

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today NGA 911 LLC (NGA 911) – one of the foremost innovators in 9-1-1 technology – has partnered with California to replace the outdated 9-1-1 system with the Next Generation of 9-1-1. This new state-of-the-art technology puts California at the forefront of emergency preparedness in an age where natural disasters can strike at any moment.

"The Next Generation of 9-1-1 is upon us. California's leadership and perseverance through the regulatory, financial, and now the technical challenges is exemplary and has paved the way for public safety across the United States and the globe. We are pleased to be a part of this new beginning for 9-1-1," said Don Ferguson CEO of NGA 911.

The new system brings 9-1-1 into the digital and mobile age with increased location accuracy that expedites response and speeds recovery with hardened infrastructure that can withstand natural and human-caused disasters.

"By leveraging the AWS Cloud, NGA 911 provides emergency personnel access to critical data as the situation unfolds," said Kim Majerus, Leader, State & Local Government, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "The NGA 911 solution marries robust call center capabilities with the power of cloud technology by delivering critical information in a secure and highly available environment to provide the highest level service to constituents. We look forward to accelerating the migration to the next generation of 9-1-1 solutions to empower first responders to better service communities."

"In a smartphone-connected world, it's essential that our public safety capabilities keep pace with the technology people are using every day," said Cal OES Director Mark Ghilarducci. "Today marks a significant milestone in updating our 911 network to better support dispatchers, emergency responders and to ultimately save lives."

California's residents and visitors are now the beneficiaries of NGA 911's three year partnership with AWS. AWS innovates at an unmatched pace, especially in new areas such as Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, and Serverless Computing. With AWS, NGA 911 has taken advantage of the latest technologies to innovate and deliver the future of 9-1-1.

