California Luxury Cannabis Brand Canndescent Sets Sights on Canadian Concentrate Market by Announcing Exclusive Strategic Partnership with Fume Labs Inc.

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Humble & Fume Inc. ("humble+fume" or the "Company"), and its wholly owned subsidiary Fume Labs Inc. ("Fume Labs"), are pleased to announce that they have entered into an exclusive strategic partnership with Canndescent, California's best-selling brand of ultra-premium cannabis flower and maker of leading luxury cannabis oil concentrate products. The exclusive agreement will see Fume Labs manufacture and sell Canndescent's ultra-premium vape cartridges in the brand's five signature effects – Calm, Cruise, Create, Connect, and Charge.

"We are thrilled to exclusively bring Canndescent into our portfolio of Fume Labs branded products. The Stylus series offers consumers a sleek and innovative rechargeable battery with ultra-premium oil cartridges," said Robert Ritchot, Fume Labs CEO. "The combination offers connoisseurs and new consumers within the Canadian cannabis marketplace a premium but approachable experience that will exceed expectations."

Fume Labs, experts in cannabis extraction and formulation, will be responsible for extracting, packaging, and distributing Canndescent products throughout Canada. Fume Labs specializes in crafting true-to-flower experiences. The processing conditions are optimized to preserve and extract cannabinoids, terpenes and other compounds at each stage to create authentic flavor profiles and consumer experiences.

"Canndescent plans to replicate it's success in California by becoming a leading brand in the Canadian market and we believe Fume Labs offers us multiple advantages that will contribute to our success." said Adrian Sedlin, Canndescent CEO. "humble+fume is a proven leader in cannabis retailer distribution across the country with unparalleled reach. We are excited about this partnership and cannot wait for products to be available to Canadian consumers."

Canndescent empowers adults to turn down the noise, unlock the moment and transform their lives with ultra-premium cannabis products. In 2015, Canndescent became the first cannabis cultivator in the world to abandon traditional strain names and pioneer effects-based cannabis, selling its flowers under the names, Calm, Cruise, Create, Connect and Charge. In 2016, the company opened the first municipally permitted facility in California; in 2017, Canndescent became California's #1-selling flower brand, and in 2018, the company became the state's #1-selling brand of luxury flower products.

You can learn more about the company at www.canndescent.com.

Fume Labs is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Humble & Fume Inc. that specializes in the end-to-end production of cannabis concentrate products. Fume Labs, experts in extraction and formulation, utilize their optimized processes to preserve the key components of cannabis flower and craft their signature 'true-to-flower' experiences in their concentrate products.

humble+fume is the leading distributor of cannabis accessories in Canada. humble+fume's customers include 90 percent of cannabis retailers in Canada, multiple Licensed Producers, and key government partners. The Company distributes accessories across all 10 Provinces and has supply agreements with all major provincial retailers. humble+fume also has a rapidly expanding presence in the United States, where it operates multiple distribution facilities which provide national sales capabilities. humble+fume offers the largest selection of grinders, papers, pipes, and vaporizers, as well as storage, cleaning and other accessories. Through humble+fume's comprehensive North American sales and distribution network and 20 years of operational experience and expertise, the Company has aspirations to become the preeminent distributor of cannabis-related products in North America.

To learn more about humble+fume and its industry-leading product portfolio, please visit the Company's website at http://www.humbleandfume.com.

