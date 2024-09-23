CALIFORNIA MANDATES TEXTURED HAIR EDUCATION FOR COSMETOLOGY LICENSING

New law marks significant step towards hair inclusivity as California is home to the

highest number of cosmetology schools in the United States

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- California Governor Newsom today signed a landmark bill into law requiring the inclusion of textured hair education in the state's cosmetology licensing requirements and curriculums, a notable achievement given California is home to the highest number of cosmetology schools in the US. The bill was championed by California Assemblywoman Dr. Akilah Weber and the Texture Education Collective (TEC), an alliance of professional hair industry leaders under the Professional Beauty Association (PBA).

Courtesy of Professional Beauty Association

The new law addresses a critical, long-standing gap in cosmetology training, which often overlooks the unique needs of textured hair, defined as hair that is coiled, curly, or wavy. This benefits both professionals and consumers: stylists will gain the skills and confidence to serve a wider clientele and grow their businesses, while consumers with textured hair, approximately 65% of Americans, will have access to a greater number of knowledgeable stylists. That means a more inclusive and equitable beauty industry where skilled professionals are equipped to serve everyone.

"Inclusivity in the beauty industry is non-negotiable. Every professional entering the world of cosmetology needs to be equipped with the knowledge and skills to service all hair types to ensure that all consumers have access to trained professionals that can meet their individual needs," said David Greenberg, CEO of L'Oréal USA, President of North America Zone. "L'Oréal USA applauds California for its groundbreaking legislation mandating textured hair education in cosmetology licensing. This, along with the work of the Texture Education Collective, is a monumental step towards hair inclusivity."

"California is proud to be the home of approximately 200 cosmetology schools, more than any other state in the nation. The enactment of this landmark textured hair education legislation means those schools can now train even more stylists to serve the diverse beauty needs of all Californians," said California Assemblywoman Dr. Akilah Weber. "We are proud to be leading the way and urge other states to join us in ensuring that all hair professionals have access to standardized textured hair education."

Texture Education Collective (TEC), founded by Aveda, DevaCurl, L'Oréal USA, and Neill Corporation, aims to pave the way for all consumers to feel welcomed, valued, understood, and seen when getting serviced by hairstylists while upholding the highest standards in health and safety. L'Oréal USA's dedication to promoting texture education to professionals began years ago through its L'Oréal Professional Products brands Mizani, Redken, and Matrix.

"The Professional Beauty Association celebrates the signing of California's groundbreaking textured hair education bill," said Myra Reddy, Government Affairs Director, Professional Beauty Association. "This victory fuels the Texture Education Collective momentum as we advocate for similar legislation across the nation, promoting consistent standards and excellence in beauty education from coast to coast."

Louisiana enacted a similar mandate in November of 2021. Following this success, the TEC was founded and helped to champion the passing of New York's texture education legislation, (November 2023), followed by Minnesota and Connecticut (May 2024).

For more information, visit https://www.probeauty.org/texture-education-collective/.

About L'Oréal USA

L'Oréal USA is the largest subsidiary of the L'Oréal Group, the world's leading beauty company. Through its management of over 35 iconic beauty brands, L'Oréal USA has generated more than $10 billion in sales annually. Products are available across all distribution channels including hair salons, department stores, mass market, pharmacies, medi-spas, e-commerce and more. L'Oréal USA's commitment to growth is generated through sustainable innovation and driven by the company's L'Oréal for the Future ambition which demonstrates sustainable development across the Group's value chain. The company is headquartered in New York City, employs more than 12,000 people, and operates administrative, research, manufacturing and distribution facilities across 16 states.

About The Professional Beauty Association

The Professional Beauty Association (PBA) is dedicated to advocating for the rights of professionals in the beauty industry. It is committed to the long-term success of beauty professionals and the businesses that employ and support them. As the largest and most inclusive trade organization representing the entire beauty industry, PBA advocates for legislation on behalf of the industry, including such things as fighting against deregulation.

PBA also provides member resources such as education, business tools, healthcare and insurance options, charitable initiatives, scholarships, networking opportunities, and proprietary reports and data. Members include manufacturers, distributors, salons, spas, schools, independent practitioners, students, and industry suppliers. For more information on membership, please visit: www.probeauty.org/join.

About The Texture Education Collective

The Texture Education Collective (TEC) was created by hair industry leaders to ensure that cosmetology licensing and school programs include all hair types and textures. The objective is to empower cosmetologists and stylists with the confidence to consult and work with clients who have textured hair.

Founding members of the Texture Education Collective include Aveda, DevaCurl™, L'Oréal USA, and Neill Corporation. Supporting partners include Avalon, Aveda Arts & Sciences Institutes, BBR, Bumble and bumble, Evie Johnson, L'ANZA, Living Proof, Milady, Sam Villa and Texture vs. Race.

SOURCE Professional Beauty Association