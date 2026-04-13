California Manufacturers Power Artemis II Mission Success

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the safe return of NASA's Artemis II mission to Earth, the California Manufacturers & Technology Association (CMTA) is recognizing California manufacturers' critical role in this historic human spaceflight milestone.

California manufacturers provided essential components to Artemis II, supporting more than 16,000 workers and generating $4.7 billion in economic activity statewide. As the Artemis program returns humans to deep-space exploration for the first time in more than 50 years, California's aerospace and advanced manufacturing ecosystem remains a crucial driver of success.

"Artemis II reflects the scale and capability of California's manufacturing leadership," said Lance Hastings, President & CEO of CMTA. "From aerospace systems to advanced components and engineering expertise, California manufacturers make complex missions possible."

CMTA members were central to the mission:

Boeing (Huntington Beach, CA) served as a prime contractor for the Space Launch System (SLS) core and upper stages, and avionics suite.





Lockheed Martin (Sunnyvale, CA) served as the prime contractor for the Orion spacecraft, designing, building, and testing the capsule that carried the astronauts.





Northrop Grumman (Los Angeles County) provided the twin solid rocket boosters powering the SLS and key propulsion for Orion's launch abort system.

California manufacturers also supported the broader supply chain, delivering components, software, and safety systems.

"Artemis II is a powerful example of what American manufacturing can achieve, and California manufacturers are at the center of that success," said Joe Ahn of Lockheed Martin Skunk Works® and Chair of CMTA's Board of Directors. "From propulsion to spacecraft design, the innovation happening in California facilities is leading the next era of space exploration. I am proud to see CMTA members contributing to a mission of this magnitude."

The Artemis II mission marks a significant step toward NASA's goal of returning humans to the Moon and preparing for missions to Mars. California's manufacturing sector continues to play a key role in these efforts, driving innovation and strengthening U.S. aerospace capabilities.

About CMTA and ADAC

CMTA has advocated for pro-growth laws and regulations since 1918. The total output from manufacturing in California is $382 billion per year, roughly 10% of the state's GDP. For more, visit cmta.net.

The Aerospace and Defense Alliance of California (ADAC), formed by CMTA members, addresses state policy issues unique to the aerospace and defense industry, convening industry leaders to advocate for policies that strengthen California as a hub for aerospace innovation.

Contact: Nina Fisher

[email protected]

SOURCE California Manufacturers & Technology Association