California Marine Sanctuary Foundation Announces New Executive Director

MONTEREY, Calif., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Marine Sanctuary Foundation (CMSF) is pleased to announce that Robert Mazurek will become our Executive Director on April 1, 2021. Robert will lead the organization's overall strategic direction and organizational development protecting our coast, ocean, and watersheds.

Robert has spent over two decades leading national and international efforts to strengthen ocean governance, enhance marine policy, and create resilient coasts. He has turned his life-long passion for ocean conservation into a career that has spanned the globe. Internationally, Robert's work with the Pew Charitable Trusts helped lead to the creation of some of the largest marine reserves in the world including Australia's Coral Sea Marine National Park, Chile's Easter Island Marine Reserve, and the U.K.'s Pitcairn Island Marine Reserve. Robert worked to strengthen maritime governance and fight illegal fishing by starting the Secure Fisheries program, where he worked across ten Indian Ocean countries. Additionally, he is also a maritime expert for the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime's Global Maritime Crime Program.

Here in California, Robert helped create the California Ocean Alliance, developed the management plan for the Elkhorn Slough National Estuarine Research Reserve, helped launch the Monterey Bay Aquarium's world-renowned Seafood Watch Program, and spent more than a decade on CMSF's Board of Directors.

Robert said, "I can't be more honored to help lead this amazing organization. For 25 years the Foundation has been at the forefront of California's coastal resilience work around MPAs and watersheds, fusing science with education and outreach. I feel like my whole career has been in preparation to take on this important role. I look forward to working with the Board, our staff, and all of our partners as we continue to grow our work while advancing the understanding and stewardship of ocean resources in California and beyond."

Scott Hennessy, President of the Board, commented, "The California Marine Sanctuary Foundation is fortunate to continue our over 25-year history of commitment to California's communities, coast, and ocean with the appointment of Robert as Executive Director. The entire staff and Board participated in an extensive search and are delighted with the results. We are all looking forward to many years of continued growth and positive impact under Robert's leadership."

