California Mesothelioma Victims Center has Just Endorsed Attorney Andy Waters of Waters Kraus to be the Go-to Attorney for a Person with Recently Diagnosed Mesothelioma in California-Get Better Compensation Results

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the California Mesothelioma Victims Center, "We just endorsed and the highly recommend attorneys Andy Waters and his partner Joy Sparling of the Los Angeles based law firm of Waters Kraus and Paul to be the go-to attorneys for an individual with recently diagnosed mesothelioma anywhere in the state of California-of their family members. Andy and Joy have decades of experience assisting people with mesothelioma in California and nationwide and they consistently get the very best possible compensation results for their clients. Financial compensation for a person with mesothelioma in California might exceed a million dollars.

For more information, please call attorneys Andy Waters or Joy Sparling of Waters Kraus and Paul anytime at 866-714-6466. When we say California, we mean all communities such as Los Angeles, San Pedro, San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco, Fresno, Irvine, Oakland, Long Beach, Anaheim, Bakersfield, Riverside, Sacramento, Stockton or anywhere else in California." https://WatersKraus.Com

If a person with mesothelioma anywhere in California and or their family members are concerned about financial compensation-as they should be the California Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging them to not call the groups that sound like a national call center, a group offering generic books about mesothelioma and or a VA Claims Center. The VA does not advertise on the Internet for Veterans who have mesothelioma.

Andy Waters and Joy Sparling are two of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys and talking directly with either one of them will be incredibly informative for a person with mesothelioma and or their immediate family. For direct access to attorney Andy Waters or his partner Joy Sparling please call 866-714-6466. https://WatersKraus.Com

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma in California or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

"Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred. This is incredibly important information.

"Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

"Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

"Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?

Important Note—–"If your loved one died from confirmed mesothelioma in California or any other state within the last two years and the compensation process was never begun because of Covid or other reasons-please call us at 866-714-6466."

The Mesothelioma Victims Center will soon be endorsing other incredibly qualified attorneys who specialize in mesothelioma-asbestos exposure lung cancer compensation in a few other states-to ensure people in these states have on the spot access to top local legal experts. In the meantime, if a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in the nation-or their family members would like some suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466. https:// MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

