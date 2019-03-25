LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Mesothelioma Victims Center has a background in the waterworks or water district workplaces, as well as almost any group in the nation, and they are committed to seeing to it that a waterworks worker with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer receives the very best possible financial compensation settlement results. As they would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303, "A concrete pipe that was made with asbestos might have exposed more waterworks workers than almost any other single type of material in the public utility business." http://California.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

California Mesothelioma-Asbestos Exposure Lung Cancer

The California Mesothelioma Victims Center has endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste and their founding partner Erik Karst as the go to lawyer for a waterworks worker or plumber in California who has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer. The law firm of Karst von Oiste is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma/asbestos exposure law firms and they have an office in Los Angeles. For more information about the law firm Karst von Oiste and or direct access to their founding partner Erik Karst please call 800-714-0303. "Aim high for compensation results and hire the most skilled lawyers." www.karstvonoiste.com/

Tips for hiring a lawyer for a waterworks worker who has been diagnosed with mesothelioma from the California Mesothelioma Victims Center:

"To get the best financial compensation for an individual who was exposed to asbestos while working for a waterworks or public utility, it is vital the person or their family hire a national full-time mesothelioma/asbestos exposure attorney who has successfully been representing these specific types of workers for a decade or more.

"When it comes to obtaining the best possible mesothelioma compensation a lawyer's skill and experience do matter especially when it comes to identifying waterworks or plumbing products that contained asbestos.

"Because it is nearly impossible to fire a lawyer/law firm once you have signed the contract, we are urging a waterworks worker with mesothelioma or their family to call us first at 800-714-0303 for on the spot access to attorney Erik Karst , founding partner of Karst von Oiste . The law firm Karst von Oiste is one of the nation's most capable and qualified mesothelioma/asbestos exposure law firms." www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos in concrete water and sewer pipes please review a news article on this topic: http://www.pwmag.com/ Administration/end-of-the- line_o.

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in California the California Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at one of these three hospitals:

UCLA Medical Center Los Angeles, California: https://cancer. ucla.edu/

Stanford Cancer Institute: http://cancer. stanford.edu/

University of California San Francisco , San Francisco , California: http://mountzion. ucsfmedicalcenter.org/

The California Mesothelioma Victims Center also wants to emphasize theirs is a statewide unsurpassed service that is available to any diagnosed victim in California including communities such as Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Riverside, Fresno, Sacramento, Oceanside, Palm Springs, Riverside, or Eureka. http://California. MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos In California include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, chemical plant workers, manufacturing workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's.

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer happen to over a thousand people each year in California. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the CDC's website on these topics: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html.

