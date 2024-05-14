California Museum to Host National Guitar Museum Exhibition

Exhibit to showcase 40-instrument display, California musicians and guitar makers

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Museum will open "America at the Crossroads: The Guitar and a Changing Nation," a touring exhibition from the National Guitar Museum celebrating the evolution and cultural impact of the guitar through history, on Friday, May 24. A bonus section in the California Museum's presentation spotlights Golden State musicians and manufacturers who made their mark globally.

Using 40 instruments—from the vihuela of the 1500s to a modern steampunk guitar— "America at the Crossroads" examines significant events in American history, including European colonialism, westward expansion, the Great Migration, the Cold War, teenage rebellion and the rise of video games.

The California Museum's presentation elaborates on the role of California guitar makers and musicians in popularizing the instrument in the 20th century. Visitors can enjoy a display celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Fender Stratocaster, a guitar-making exhibit from Santa Cruz Guitar Company, items commemorating Taylor Guitars' 50th anniversary, and instruments from Alembic and Rickenbacker. Also on view will be original guitars played by Kurt Cobain, Jimi Hendrix, John Lee Hooker, Eddie Van Halen and Los Tigres del Norte, including the Fender Stratocaster Cobain played on Nirvana's "In Utero" tour.

"We're thrilled to partner with the National Guitar Museum to host 'America at the Crossroads,'" said California Museum Executive Director Amanda Meeker. "The exhibit provides a fascinating look at the nexus between music and history, and we're excited to add our own 'California Crossroads' section highlighting some of the world's premier guitar makers and the artists who brought their California innovations to the big stage."

The theme of "the crossroads," one of the United States'—and music's—most enduring stories, is woven through the exhibit. Diversity and inclusion are also central themes, as the exhibit illustrates how the guitar's evolution and popularity were driven by the disenfranchised and the unrecognized.

"The guitar is the most enduring icon in American history," said HP Newquist, Executive Director and Founder of the National Guitar Museum. "It has been around longer than baseball, basketball, soft drinks and sports cars. This exhibition is a celebration of all that, and more."

For information about the exhibit and its accompanying Father's Day weekend "Meeting of the Music" celebration with live music, beer and snacks and exhibit tours," visit californiamuseum.org/exhibitions/guitars/.

