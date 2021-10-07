California Non-Profit Poised for Important Family Study

Three-year evaluation will analyze the effectiveness of live v. virtual program delivery in HM/RF education. Tweet this

Traditionally a live-service-delivery organization, HRC pivoted to virtual services in Summer 2020 due to COVID restrictions—starting with livestream workshops and simultaneously developing their online on-demand programs, which will launch by the end of this year—and quickly realized the opportunity this transition could provide.

"We're in the perfect position to conduct an innovative research project to study the relative strengths of delivering the same curricula through three different modalities: Live, Livestream, and On-Demand," affirms K. Jason Krafsky, HRC Vice President and the Project Director for the organization's two Federally funded programs: Cal-FIRE, promoting Responsible Fatherhood, and REFRAME, focusing on Healthy Marriages. "We are excited to add vital knowledge to the field in this area."

HRC's study will consider the impact of the three program-delivery modalities on six family relationship outcomes:

marital/relationship satisfaction;

conflict management;

support and affection;

commitment;

father involvement;

co-parenting.

It is anticipated that over 3,000 participants will be enrolled during the three-year evaluation period.

"We are recruiting now for Livestream workshops starting in January 2022, while On-demand also will be available soon, and we are ready to resume Live workshops as soon as the public health situation in California allows for it," says Krafsky.

Contact HRC at [email protected] for more information about applying for upcoming workshops or partnering to serve your clients with HM/RF programs.

HRC has served over 250,000 individuals during the past 16 years with innovative HM/RF programming that teaches participants the communication and problem-solving skills that are key to establishing and maintaining healthy, successful relationships in all areas of life.

Contact:

Dyann Collins

TEL: 626.623.7036

EMAIL: [email protected]

