California Olive Oil Council Kicks Off "Why California?" Campaign In 2019 Harvest Season

BERKELEY, Calif., Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- California Olive Oil Council (COOC) kicks off the 2019 olive oil harvest season with the launch of its "Why California?" campaign. "Why California?" celebrates the fact that California has over 400 growers, producing from more than 75 olive varieties, accounting for over 99 percent of US domestic olive oil production. The California Olive Oil Council's stringent Seal Certification Program requires that all producer members meet the high standards for extra virgin olive oil grade. To learn more about the COOC and "Why California?", visit the COOC's new microsite to explore the Golden State's premier olive oil producers and standards.

For almost three decades, the COOC has built consumer trust and confidence through its Seal Certification Program assuring consumers and retailers that the seal signifies quality. With its reputation for the highest quality and most nutritious oils, the COOC Seal is only awarded to extra virgin olive oils that are certified and produced with 100% California grown olives. You can trust the COOC Seal.

COOC's harvest season kicked off with a number of public tasting events in November and early December. With an estimated production of 4 million gallons of olive oil, EVOO fans were able to immerse themselves in hands-on, informative experiences. Educational videos are available for viewing at www.cooc.com/videos/. Learn how to taste olive oil, view production, shop smart and meet a chef.

Next month, the COOC will be exhibiting at the Specialty Food Association (Fancy Food Show) at the Moscone Center in San Francisco January 19-21, 2020. Stop by to meet our quality driven, committed farmers and taste newly released olive oils at BOOTH 6344. Want to enjoy a one on one sensory session with an expert at the show? Pre-reserve a session with one of the COOC's taste panel members by contacting wendy@cooc.com. Illuminating and fun!

