California Olive Ranch Announces Return Of Iconic Flagship 100% California Extra Virgin Olive Oil

California Olive Ranch continues to lead the olive oil category with the #1 best-selling extra virgin olive oil item two years running (of over 1,000 products in the category) and the #4 olive oil brand in America. With the reintroduction of its 100% California Everyday items the company will now offer three product collections under the California Olive Ranch brand. For those seeking value, the "Destination Series" offers a blend of quality certified California & international oil at a great everyday price. For those seeking oil made only from California olives there is the "100% California Everyday" product line (available in three sizes). For those seeking a more premium experience the "California Reserve Collection" offers single varietals and its highly awarded Miller's Blend all made with 100% California extra virgin olive oil. This portfolio offers the best tasting array of options for every household looking to creatively explore the health benefits and classic flavors of California Olive Ranch's extra virgin olive oil.

"Our mission has always been to offer the highest quality extra virgin olive oil at an accessible price point," said Michael Fox, CEO of California Olive Ranch. "Having wrapped up a successful harvest in California, we are thrilled to offer shoppers new ways to experience our award-winning quality. Extra virgin olive oil is the healthiest fat in the world, essential to unlocking flavor and texture in cooking. We are inspired by the innovative ways our community uses our oils and can't wait to invite more friends and families around our expanding community table."

This January California Olive Ranch will be showcasing all three product collections at the Winter Fancy Food Show in San Francisco [Booth #5452 – North Hall]. The company's '100% California' line begins shipping to retailers nationwide starting in February 2020, and will be available online late-January to consumers via their online shop www.californiaoliveranch.com.

AWARD WINNING QUALITY

All of California Olive Ranch's olive oils are certified extra virgin by independent third-party chemical and sensory panels. The company now offers fourteen products in retail, as well as a variety of foodservice offerings used in the professional kitchens of James Beard award-winning chefs and restaurants.

While the oils have been Non-GMO Verified and Kosher for years, just last month, the company earned Paleo and Keto certification status. And, new in January 2020, all three product lineups will be Whole30 Approved, one of only two olive oil brands (including its sister brand, Lucini Italia) to earn such status.

In 2019, California Olive Ranch received the 'Award of Excellence' from the Los Angeles International Extra Virgin Olive Oil Competition bringing award totals exceeding 110 in less than 15 years. (This award is provided to producers who have achieved excellence in the production of olive oil and has received a Gold Medal Award or Silver Medal Award in 10 or more in the LAIOOC).

SOURCE California Olive Ranch

Related Links

https://californiaoliveranch.com

