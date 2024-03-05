California Olive Ranch® Launches New Chef's Bottle, Bringing California Quality and Squeezability to the Masses

CHICO, Calif., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- California Olive Ranch (COR), the leading domestic producer of olives for extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) and makers of EVOO-based sauces and dressings, today announced the launch of their new line of Chef's Bottles: a new, versatile way to enjoy the brand's high-quality EVOO, day in and day out.

Chef's Bottle

After expanding their product line to include a 100% California EVOO Bag-in-Box and a fully recyclable aluminum bottle line, the brand saw yet another opportunity to offer a more functional and fun way to help Americans weave more EVOO into their daily cooking routines. COR's squeezable Chef's Bottle gives consumers more pouring control than other packaging formats while also celebrating the brand's commitment to upholding the California quality standard, which is the strictest EVOO quality standard in the world.

"Professional chefs have used squeeze bottles for years. We've gotten a lot of requests from fans of our EVOO to offer a squeezable option, and we were happy to oblige," said Michael Fox, Chief Executive Officer. "We are thrilled to offer a range of packaging options for our fans, especially our market-leading 100% California line, which is a real differentiator in the category."

California Olive Ranch's Chef's Bottle is now available in its popular 100% California ($15.49 SRP) and Global Blend Medium ($12.49 SRP) varieties. Product differentiators include:

World-Renowned California Quality — California EVOO production is regulated to the strictest EVOO quality standards in the world. All California Olive Ranch products, regardless of source, adhere to this high-quality standard.

— California EVOO production is regulated to the strictest EVOO quality standards in the world. All California Olive Ranch products, regardless of source, adhere to this high-quality standard. Fully Traceable — All products feature the brand's signature QR code so consumers can learn more about the EVOO in their bottle, including tracing where the olives were grown and when their oil was bottled.

— All products feature the brand's signature QR code so consumers can learn more about the EVOO in their bottle, including tracing where the olives were grown and when their oil was bottled. Approachable Price Point — As with all California Olive Ranch products, an approachable price point allows at-home chefs to comfortably weave extra virgin olive oil into their daily cooking routines, unlike other squeeze bottle options on the market where products of similar quality and size have a starting price point of over $20 per bottle.

California Olive Ranch's new Chef's Bottle products are now available for purchase at www.californiaoliveranch.com and at select retail partners across the country. To learn more about the collection, or to locate a store carrying California Olive Ranch near you, please visit the brand's website or follow along on Instagram at @californiaoliveranch .

California Olive Ranch

Founded in 1998, California Olive Ranch is the largest grower of olives for extra virgin olive oil in the state of California. With a history of blending tradition with innovation in the cultivating, harvesting and milling of olives, the company is highly regarded for its award-winning, high quality and approachable olive oil. Selling a variety of oils, sauces, dressings and vinegars under the California Olive Ranch® and Lucini® brands, the company is committed to transparency and sustainable practices in both growing, and packaging, all while offering artisan quality at an accessible price point. California Olive Ranch also partners with numerous family farmers throughout the state of California as well as around the world to produce its products. These partners share the same high standards, sustainable farming practices and premium production methods. For more information, please visit www.californiaoliveranch.com .

