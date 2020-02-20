California Online Store Blosum CBD Launches Organic Hemp Oil

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blosum CBD ( blosumcbd.com ) has launched a full range of organic hemp oil products. The California-based company aims to help consumers improve all aspects of their health safely and naturally by only using organic hemp plants that have never been exposed to pesticides or other chemicals.

In an active, highly competitive industry, Blosum CBD has taken several steps to differentiate its hemp oil products from others on the market. Blosum CBD exclusively uses hemp oil produced with some of the country's largest hemp farms located in states that have a U.S. Farm Bill-compliant program.

Blosum CBD currently offers its hemp oil products as CBD Gummies , CBD tinctures, CBD topicals, and CBD for pets products.

As a result, they are able to deliver the highest quality industrial hemp-derived phytocannabinoids. Leveraging the unique genetics of their hemp plants, which have a minimum of 15% CBD and less than 0.3% THC, Blosum CBD provides their farmers with plants that are high in cannabidiol (CBD), cannabigerol (CBG), cannabinol (CBN), cannabichromene (CBC), and other rare and unique naturally occurring synergistic cannabis compounds.

After the hemp plants are harvested, they undergo a proprietary extraction and purification process which utilizes chromatography to identify and completely remove naturally occurring trace amounts of THC from the oil. The hemp oil also undergoes rigorous third-party testing to ensure accurate levels of phytocannabinoids and confirm the absence of THC.

The end result is the highest quality TRUE Full Spectrum hemp-derived phytocannabinoid-rich (PCR) oil extract that contains no solvents, no heavy metals, and no pesticides. By only incorporating PCR hemp oil as an active ingredient in its hemp oil products, Blosum CBD ensures that consumers can benefit from the synergistic action of key Phytocannabinoids and terpenes which has been proven to deliver the widest range of potential medicinal benefits of cannabis.

Blosum CBD is a California-based organic hemp oil company. As a premium provider of CBD products, the company exclusively produces hemp-oil products that are organic and vegan-friendly. All of their hemp oil products derived from hemp plants grown in America under the strictest standards for quality. Blosumcbd.com is one of the innovative tech CBD online stores. To learn more about the products available from Blosum CBD, visit blosumcbd.com .

