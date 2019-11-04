California, Oregon, Washington Unveil Enhanced Website To Help Tourists Navigate Regions Affected By Wildfires

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- State tourism organizations in California, Oregon and Washington today announced an enhanced website to help travelers stay safe and maximize their West Coast vacations to the region, which is increasingly responding to wildfires.

The effort builds on a year-old collaboration between the three states, with the formation of the West Coast Tourism Recovery Coalition to raise consumer awareness about the many communities and experiences that remain unaffected across the region.

WestCoastTravelFacts.org now includes webcams and real-time air-quality information at key destinations and multi-state itineraries to inform travelers who may decide to reroute road trips or seek more planning ideas for trips to the West Coast.

The aim is to provide up-to-date information about what visitors may face if natural disasters or weather incidents – including wildfires or snowstorms – threaten to disrupt their travel plans and to guide them to enjoy their vacation.

"The West Coast is a massive 205-million acre area, and wildfires in one location typically have no impact beyond the immediate region," said Caroline Beteta, president and CEO of Visit California. "Our first concern is always the safety and well-being of residents and visitors, so we recommend visitors planning a trip to the West Coast have access to most current facts and plan accordingly. This partnership and website will help them do that."

Added Todd Davidson, Travel Oregon CEO: "Visitors come to the West Coast for stunning mountain hikes, sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean, and a taste of some of the world's finest wine and best craft brews. The most important thing to Visit California, The Washington Tourism Alliance and Travel Oregon is to offer an unparalleled visitor experience. When fires occur, we come together to show how the West is one by offering up the resources travelers need to make an informed decision about their travel plans."

California wildfires "underscore the ongoing need for coordinated travel communications among tourism offices in California, Oregon and Washington State," said David Blandford, co-chair of the Washington Tourism Alliance. "We are committed to providing real-time resources for travelers and assisting in business recovery for our industry."

The centerpiece of the site is a "Current Conditions" mapping feature that details air quality and allows visitors to navigate to other nearby destinations in the three states. It includes:

dozens of color-coded air-quality readings from the three states

forty webcams that show real-time conditions at popular destinations, roadways and key attractions, including national parks

locations and information for welcome centers in all three states

The "Explore" section features popular itineraries in each state and a handful of multi-state road trips – handy information when travelers decide to re-route.

The site also includes important emergency resources in each state and an expanded news section.

ABOUT WEST COAST TOURISM RECOVERY COALITION:

California, Oregon and Washington collectively are the nation's biggest leisure travel destination. The West Coast Tourism Recovery Coalition aims to raise awareness about hundreds of communities that rely on tourism. Following disasters, the coalition will provide the latest resources and information to encourage travelers to return to these communities and aid recovery.

ABOUT TRAVEL OREGON

The Oregon Tourism Commission, dba Travel Oregon, works to enhance visitors' experiences by providing information, resources and trip planning tools that inspire travel and consistently convey the exceptional quality of Oregon. The commission aims to improve Oregonians' quality of life by strengthening the economic impacts of the state's $12.3 billion tourism industry that employs more than 115,000 Oregonians. Visit industry.traveloregon.com to learn more.

ABOUT VISIT CALIFORNIA:

Visit California is a nonprofit organization with a mission to develop and maintain marketing programs – in partnership with the state's travel industry – that keep California top-of-mind as a premier travel destination. According to Visit California, spending by travelers totaled $140.6 billion in 2018 in California, generating nearly 1.2 million jobs in the state and $11.8 billion in state and local tax revenues. For more information about Visit California and for a free California Official State Visitor's Guide, go to www.visitcalifornia.com. For story ideas, media information, downloadable images, video and more, go to media.visitcalifornia.com.

SOURCE Travel Oregon

Related Links

WestCoastTravelFacts.org

