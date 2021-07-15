California Pastor puts Faith in Media with Launch of National News and Media Network

California Pastor puts faith in media with launch of American Faith, news media network to combat censorship. Tweet this

The American Faith platform focuses on news relating to politics, business, health, and faith. It incorporates a vast array of original content including video interviews and podcasts featuring well-known media personalities as part of shows hosted weekly, including:

Reality Check with Melissa Tate

Melissa Tate is a Christian, political commentator, and author of "Choice Privilege: What's Race Got To Do With It?" Reality Check will explore the social, cultural and political issues that are plaguing American society today. The show will discuss solutions and encourage everyday people to find ways in which they can make a difference.

American Outlook with William Federer

William Federer is a nationally recognized historian, best-selling author, and president of Amerisearch, a publishing company dedicated to researching America's noble heritage. Federer's show connects the dots between America's past, present, and future.

America's War Room with Phil Hotsenpiller

Phil Hotsenpiller will expose the real drivers behind current events and core societal issues through his unscripted talk-show with cultural and political leaders.

"American Faith is an important, and vitally needed, voice in our increasingly secular culture," said Ken Starr, lawyer, former U.S. solicitor general and federal judge, author and former president of Baylor University. "As the old saying goes, this is 'news that you can trust.' Everyone — especially people of faith— who care about our country and its future should join the rapidly-growing family of grateful American Faith subscribers."

In addition to the launch of the American Faith news platform, Hotsenpiller is partnering with notable government and industry leaders–working to revitalize and nurture American values through local, state, and national campaigns promoting constitutional rights and freedoms.

American Faith will host Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour , July 17-18 at Influence Church in Anaheim, Calif. Attendees will learn practical steps to fight back to protect American freedoms. Keynote speakers include General Flynn, former United States National Security Advisor; Larry Elder, American radio host and best-selling author; and Robert Kennedy Jr., author, environmental lawyer and Board Chair for the Children's Health Defense, among others.

"We live in a world where the government has put restrictions on how people worship and bible verses are being deemed 'offensive content' by big tech," said Sean Feucht, artist, activist, and the founder of LetUsWorship.us. "It is time for the church to stand together and fight for our unalienable rights under the constitution. With American Faith the church will gain a biblical perspective on current events and have a united frontline battling the impeding threat on our liberties."

About American Faith

Committed to advancing the cause of truth and freedom, American Faith is a non-profit news media network that provides breaking news, analysis, and opinion on current events. Grounded in a love of country, a passion for freedom and a heart of faith, American Faith is the news outlet of We the People. For more information, please visit https://AmericanFaith.com .

About Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller

Phil Hotsenpiller is the Founder and President of American Faith and the Senior Pastor of Influence Church. He is a Biblical Prophecy Expert, Cultural Thought Leader, and a Passionate Patriot. Phil earned a Bachelor of Arts, a Master of Divinity, and conducted postgraduate studies at Oxford University. He has published ten books, including the highly acclaimed "One Nation without Law." Phil has conducted interviews with various media outlets, including The Washington Post, USA Today, Fox News, CNN, The Christian Post, The History Channel, The Telegraph.

