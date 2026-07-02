California Pizza Challenge Returns to Anaheim This August with National Recognition, Cash Prizes and a Trip to Italy on the Line

CLEVELAND, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WTWH Media ("WTWH"), an award-winning B2B media and marketing company, today announced the opening of registration for The California Pizza Challenge. Taking place August 23-25 during the Pizza Tomorrow Summit in Anaheim, the event invites pizza makers from across the country to put their skills to the test at this one-of-a-kind competition.

WTWH Media

Hosted by the U.S. Pizza Team/WTWH Media and sponsored by REAL California Milk, the California Pizza Challenge brings together some of the nation's most talented pizza professionals to compete in a variety of culinary and pizza athletic events.

Competitors can enter categories including:

Non-Traditional Pizza

Pizza in the Pan

Gluten-Free Pizza

The 3-Cheese Challenge

Pizza Acrobatics and Athletic Events

More than just a competition, the California Pizza Challenge, sponsored by REAL California Milk, offers pizza makers a chance to earn industry recognition, gain national exposure and showcase their talents in front of peers, judges and industry leaders.

Winning pizzas and competitors will be featured across PMQ Pizza, QSR and FSR media platforms, giving participants valuable publicity for themselves and their restaurants.

Top competitors will earn awards, prizes and the opportunity to win a sponsored trip to compete at an international pizza championship in Italy. Competitors also receive free entry into the Pizza Tomorrow Summit and California Restaurant Show

"Every great pizza maker thinks they have a pizza worthy of a championship. The California Pizza Challenge, sponsored by REAL California Milk, is where they get the opportunity to prove it," said Brian Hernandez of the U.S. Pizza Team. "Whether you're an experienced competitor or entering for the first time, this is your chance to gain recognition for your craft and represent your restaurant on a national stage."

The event is open to qualified pizza professionals working in brick-and-mortar pizzerias, mobile pizza operations and pizza catering businesses.

Registration is now open, but category space is limited.

For registration information and complete competition rules, visit https://uspizzateam.com/cpc26/

About WTWH Media WTWH Media is an award-winning B2B media and events company connecting brand marketers with highly engaged professional audiences. The company operates leading digital media platforms and executive events across healthcare, engineering, and foodservice, retail, and hospitality. WTWH's healthcare portfolio includes industry-leading brands serving senior housing, skilled nursing, home health, hospice, behavioral health, mobility, and home medical equipment markets. Learn more at https://www.wtwhmedia.com.

Media Contact:

Annie Wissner, VP of Marketing

WTWH Media

[email protected]

SOURCE WTWH Media