WTWH Media Rebrands as Arrowfly, Unifying 40+ Brands Under a New Identity Built for the Future of B2B

CLEVELAND, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WTWH Media ("WTWH"), an award-winning B2B media and marketing company, today announced it has rebranded as Arrowfly. The new name and identity reflect the company's transformation from a specialized trade publisher into an omnichannel B2B media, events, and marketing company where hard-to-reach professional decision-makers gather for trusted journalism, industry intelligence, and high-impact experiences that move their markets forward.

Arrowfly serves professionals across three industry networks: Engineering, Healthcare and Life Sciences, and Food, Retail and Hospitality. The company's portfolio includes more than 40 vertical media brands and more than 45 industry events, from intimate executive forums to large-scale conferences and expos, all built on the editorial independence, subject-matter expertise, and deeply rooted professional communities that WTWH Media cultivated over two decades.

The rebrand follows a period of significant expansion fueled by a 2022 strategic partnership with Mountaingate Capital. Since then, the company has broadened its reach across all three networks through strategic acquisitions that extended its footprint in key sectors, including healthcare systems, senior care, behavioral health, engineering, and foodservice. The appointment of CEO Matt Logan in 2025, a veteran B2B media executive with more than 25 years of experience, positioned the company for this next chapter of growth.

"We built this company by earning the trust of professionals in industries where editorial authority matters," said Matt Logan, CEO of Arrowfly. "The name is new, but the foundation is the same: editors who speak each industry's language, events that connect buyers and sellers who would never meet otherwise, and communities that professionals rely on for the insight and intelligence they need to make real decisions. Arrowfly gives us a brand that matches the scale and ambition of what we have become."

Central to Arrowfly's value proposition is Clara, the company's proprietary performance platform. Clara provides marketing partners with real-time visibility into campaign performance, replacing end-of-campaign reporting with transparent dashboards that track engagement, audience quality, and conversion.

The company's individual media brands, publications, and events will continue to operate under their established names. Arrowfly serves as the corporate identity uniting them, giving audiences and partners a clearer view of the editorial authority, community, and full-funnel marketing solutions behind the brands they already trust.

About Arrowfly

Arrowfly is a live and digital B2B destination serving professionals across the engineering, healthcare, food, retail and hospitality sectors. The company delivers trusted journalism and editorial content, industry-defining events, and digital measurement tools, all backed by an established reputation for independence and credibility in the markets it serves. For more information, visit arrowfly.com.

Media Contact:

Annie Wissner

VP of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE WTWH Media