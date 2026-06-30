WTWH Media's QSR and FSR Magazines Selected as Launch Partners for Yahoo Finance Food + Drink Hub

CLEVELAND, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WTWH Media ("WTWH"), an award-winning B2B media and marketing company, today announced that its flagship restaurant industry publications, QSR and FSR, have been selected among a small group of leading industry media brands to provide content and analysis for Yahoo Finance's newly launched Food + Drink Hub, a new destination dedicated to the business of food, beverage, and restaurant innovation.

WTWH Media

As the restaurant industry navigates shifting consumer preferences, inflationary pressures, labor challenges, franchise growth, supply chain disruptions, and evolving health and wellness trends, the Yahoo Finance Food + Drink Hub will serve as a valuable resource for investors, operators, executives, and industry stakeholders seeking timely, authoritative coverage.

For decades, QSR has been a leading voice covering the quick-service and fast-casual restaurant industries, while FSR provides in-depth reporting and analysis focused on full-service dining. Together, the publications deliver comprehensive coverage of the brands, leaders, and innovations driving the future of foodservice.

"We're excited to partner with Yahoo Finance on the launch of its Food + Drink Hub and bring the expertise of QSR and FSR to an even broader audience," said Danny Klein, Vice President and Editorial Director of the Food, Retail + Hospitality portfolio at WTWH Media. "The restaurant industry sits at the intersection of consumer behavior, economic trends, labor dynamics, technology, and entrepreneurship. Through this partnership, we'll be able to provide investors and business decision-makers with the context and analysis they need to better understand the forces shaping one of the most important sectors of the economy."

The Yahoo Finance Food + Drink Hub offers free access to industry coverage for the platform's more than 100 million monthly visitors, creating a new channel for restaurant-focused journalism to reach investors and business leaders interested in the companies and trends influencing how America eats and drinks.

"This partnership reflects the growing importance of specialized industry journalism," Klein added. "As restaurants continue to evolve and adapt to changing market conditions, trusted reporting and informed analysis have never been more important."

The Yahoo Finance food and drink hub is available now at: https://finance.yahoo.com/food-beverage/

About WTWH Media

WTWH Media is an award-winning B2B media and events company connecting brand marketers with highly engaged professional audiences. The company operates leading digital media platforms and executive events across healthcare, engineering, and foodservice, retail, and hospitality. WTWH's healthcare portfolio includes industry-leading brands serving senior housing, skilled nursing, home health, hospice, behavioral health, mobility, and home medical equipment markets. Learn more at https://www.wtwhmedia.com.

Media Contact:

Annie Wissner, VP of Marketing

WTWH Media

[email protected]

SOURCE WTWH Media