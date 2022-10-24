California Pizza Kitchen Announces Second India Location

Casual Dining Leader Accelerates Franchise Expansion While Growing Global Footprint

COSTA MESA, Calif., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- California Pizza Kitchen (CPK), the creator of California-style pizza, announced the opening of a new franchise location in India's business district, further accelerating the brand's international expansion plans. The news comes on the heels of recent expansions in both Canada and Chile. Fueling the efforts in India is Sanjay Mahtani, co-founder and operator of JSM Corporation Pvt. Ltd. This marks the second CPK India location under his portfolio, having opened a location in Seawoods Grand Central Mall earlier this year.

California Pizza Kitchen Kohinoor Square Opening Team

"We've experienced firsthand how California Pizza Kitchen resonates with our guests and recognize the demand for the brand's famous California-inspired cuisine and creative menu," said Sanjay Mahtani, owner and operator of both California Pizza Kitchen India locations. "We're eager to continue to grow with our second restaurant in India and provide even more guests with the fresh, quality ingredients and innovative menu items that CPK is known for."

Located in the vibrant business and residential community of Kohinoor Square, the new restaurant features a warm and inviting dining area that conveys California style with a nod to local Indian culture. The result is a truly unique CPK dining experience that carries over to the menu as well. In addition to its classic California inspired hand-tossed pizzas, pastas, and desserts, the menu features six new India-only items:

Avocado Super Green Pizza, which combines cilantro pesto, smashed avocado, crisp lettuce, cucumber, and sesame seeds with CPK's artisan hand tossed dough.

Chipotle Chicken Quesadillas with Cheddar & Monterey jack, chicken, chipotle salsa, drizzled with ranch dressing & topped with tortilla strips. Served with tomato salsa.

Black Bean Quesadillas with cheddar cheese, sliced red onion & serrano chilies.

Dynamite Shrimp lightly fried shrimp tossed in spicy sweet chili sauce, served on a bed of crispy rice noodles. Topped with sesame seeds and scallions.

Crispy Fish Tacos with shaved cabbage, ranchito sauce and fresh cilantro wrapped in flour or corn tortillas. Served with flame-roasted salsa and our house-made yellow corn tortilla chips.

Chipotle Black Bean Burger made with house-made black bean burger, with spicy adobo chipotle sauce, on a toasted bun topped with basil chopped lettuce and tomatoes, served with french fries.

"The new opening in India further accelerates our strategic franchise development plans, and we're thrilled to grow alongside such experienced operators like Sanjay as we continue to expand both globally and domestically," said Giorgio Minardi, Executive Vice President of Global and Franchise Operations for CPK. "Recognizing that our franchise partners all have unique and different needs respective of their locations, we are proud to offer a strong franchise model that includes customizable menus, flexible prototypes, and multiple daypart offerings that cater to various markets. We look forward to watching Sanjay and his team thrive at their newest location!"

The new location will be at Kohinoor Square N.C.Kelkar Marg, R.G.Gadkari Chowk, Shivaji Park, Dadar (W). Mumbai 400028. For more information, follow @cpk_india on Instagram.

California Pizza Kitchen is currently seeking experienced, qualified multi-unit franchisees globally and in markets throughout the United States. To learn more about franchise development opportunities and available markets with the brand, visit www.cpk.com/franchise.

About California Pizza Kitchen

In 1985, California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) opened its first restaurant in Beverly Hills and introduced diners to gourmet California inspired pizza. With a passion for combining fresh, seasonal ingredients with flavor inspirations from around the world, today CPK is a global brand serving creative California cuisine in more than 180 restaurants across 10 countries and U.S. territories. From its innovative, hearth-baked pizzas such as The Original BBQ Chicken, Thai Chicken, and California Club, to inventive salads, and unique pasta dishes that combine the old world with the new, CPK does everything with an imaginative California-inspired twist that guests love.

For more information, visit cpk.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Contact:

Jamie Avalon

(954) 893‑9150

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1927918/CPK_INDIA.jpg

SOURCE California Pizza Kitchen