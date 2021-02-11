California Plastic Surgery Practice Paves the Way for Women in Cosmetic Medicine

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The field of plastic surgery has long had a gender imbalance: while 92% of patients are women, most plastic surgeons are men. In fact, only 1 out of 5 plastic surgeons is female. This is gradually changing, due in part to women like board certified plastic surgeon Christa Clark, MD, FACS , who employs an all-female staff at her practice, Granite Bay Cosmetic Surgery. Now, Dr. Clark is proud to announce the addition of two more female surgeons to the team: Annika Meyer, MD and Amie Miller, MD .

Plastic surgeons Dr. Amie Miller, Dr. Christa Clark, and Dr. Annika Meyer of Granite Bay Cosmetic Surgery in Granite Bay, CA.

"I am delighted to be bringing these amazing women into the practice," Dr. Clark commented. "They have each devoted many years and countless hours to becoming the talented plastic surgeons that they are today. Even more importantly, they are well-versed in modern cosmetic medicine and bring a fresh approach to aesthetic procedures. Dr. Meyer and Dr. Miller both have an exceptional eye for nuance and I love their gorgeously natural-looking results."

Dr. Annika Meyer trained as a resident at Mount Sinai Hospital before pursuing a fellowship in facial plastic surgery through the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. She finds the work to be rewarding because of the pivotal part she plays in her patients' lives.

"With facial plastic surgery, a relatively minor change can impact a patient's life tenfold. My role is to help people look the way they feel, and I find that to be deeply satisfying," Dr. Meyer explained.

Dr. Meyer performs the full scope of facial cosmetic procedures, such as facelift, neck lift, rhinoplasty, and more. In addition to surgical options, Dr. Meyer offers the complete spectrum of non-surgical facial rejuvenation options, such as BOTOX® and dermal filler, at the practice's medical spa several days each month.

Dr. Amie Miller also takes pride in empowering her patients. Dr. Miller traveled to Granite Bay from the great state of Texas, where she completed a craniofacial surgery fellowship at Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute—an additional level of training beyond her two residencies in general and plastic surgery.

"My philosophy is that I address what is bothering my patients so that they can exist in a much more confident place," said Dr. Miller, who performs breast and body contouring procedures. "It's about handling concerns in a manner that produces natural-looking outcomes."

Dr. Clark said that she and her team have been committed to helping patients live confidently since the practice's founding in 2016. "At Granite Bay Cosmetic Surgery, we believe that aesthetics can transform lives," she explained. Dr. Clark also supports numerous community initiatives that empower women and girls, earning her a reputation for uplifting women. The saying that "empowered women empower women" is not just a hashtag at Granite Bay Cosmetic Surgery, but rather a way of being—and Dr. Clark exemplifies that by sharing her practice with these two accomplished female plastic surgeons.

About Granite Bay Cosmetic Surgery: Granite Bay Cosmetic Surgery is a private, full-service ambulatory plastic surgery center and medical spa located at 5220 Douglas Blvd, Granite Bay, CA 95746. Stanford trained, board certified plastic surgeon Christa Clark, MD, FACS founded the practice and continues to perform a full range of cosmetic surgery procedures for the breast, body and face. Annika Meyer, MD offers facial plastic surgery at the practice, and Amie Miller, MD offers procedures for the breast and body. For more information, visit granitebaycosmetic.com .

