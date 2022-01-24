California Police Departments Aim to Improve Policing with Body Camera Analytics

Law enforcement continues to struggle to keep up with the overwhelming volume of data generated by police body-worn cameras and less than 0.1% of footage is actually analyzed. Truleo's body camera analytics platform converts this data into "Baseball Card Stats for Cops." By using natural language processing (NLP) to categorize incidents and analyze the language that the officer uses, Truleo then outputs performance metrics pertaining to professionalism and de-escalation. This technology bridges the gap between the public and the police, providing unprecedented insights into all interactions.

"The overwhelming majority of police interactions are positive or neutral and we help departments highlight that good policing for recruiting and retention purposes," said Anthony Tassone, CEO of Truleo. "We also help police identify and understand the interactions that are negative so they can be aware and take corrective actions. I have a great deal of respect for both Alameda's Chief Joshi and Vallejo's Chief Williams. They are fulfilling the promise they made to their communities to increase transparency and accountability and we are thrilled to partner with them."

"I am excited to be the first department in California to use Truleo," said Nishant Joshi, Chief of Police for Alameda PD. "We will leverage Truleo to create quality-of-service metrics. These metrics will enable our department to increase professionalism and our ability to de-escalate civilian interactions."

"Truleo is a game changer. It enables me to fulfill my promise to our community to be more transparent, more accountable and more inclusive," said Shawny K. Williams, Chief of Police for Vallejo PD. "We plan to leverage Truleo to increase respectfulness and professionalism. This system provides insights that allow us to understand how officers are performing and to highlight exceptional service."

To learn more about Truleo's mission to improve trust in the police with advanced body camera analytics, visit www.truleo.co .

About Truleo

Truleo provides automated review and analysis of police body camera data. We enable law enforcement agencies and local governments to gather actionable insights from the thousands of daily interactions captured on body worn cameras (BWC). Truleo examines conversations and interactions across proprietary models built by the top 1% of law enforcement. Truleo helps agencies mitigate risk, improve officer wellness, improve de-escalation techniques, reduce storage budgets and dramatically improve their overall relationship with their community. To learn more visit us at www.truleo.co .

