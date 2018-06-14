California Pools & Landscape Celebrates 30 Years

PHOENIX, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- California Pools & Landscape will be holding the Ultimate 30th-Anniversary Celebration Event on Saturday, June 23, 2018. The 30th-Anniversary Celebration event will be held at both California Pools & Landscape locations in Scottsdale and Chandler. This is a great opportunity to meet their world-class designers and discuss financing with their in-house experts.

This 30th-Anniversary Celebration event will all take place simultaneously at 4320 W. Chandler Blvd. Chandler AZ, 85226 and 23271 N. Scottsdale Road a105, Scottsdale, AZ 85255. This event will be open to the public between 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Mountain Standard Time. To commemorate their 30 years, California Pool & Landscape will be having a month-long anniversary sale. Join their celebration event and receive exclusive discounts, giveaways, vendor rebates, and special pricing, as well as snacks for the whole family and fun for everyone.

"Over the past three decades, our family owned and operated company has brought over 30,000 projects to life and expanded into its two current valley showrooms with a remarkable team of builders, designers, finance experts, and support staff. We watched customers become treasured friends; we witnessed the backyard pool's evolution beyond our wildest dreams, and we saw our reputation go from the 'new kids' to Arizona's ultimate backyard builder. The past 30 years have been a remarkable journey, and even through the tough times, we loved every minute," Jeremy Smith, CEO & President.

To celebrate 30 years, California Pools & Landscape will be rebranding with a fresh, new company logo. California Pools & Landscape provides the time-honored service that consistently brings them state and national recognition, including the Houzz design and customer service awards, the Better Business Bureau's International Torch Award for Ethics, and being named among the nation's Top 5 Pool Builders. California Pools & Landscape pride themselves on creating custom outdoor spaces and unparalleled customer service!

About California Pools & Landscape - Arizona

California Pools & Landscape is family owned and operated in Arizona for over 30 years. They are the only pool and landscape company to be awarded the Better Business Bureau's International Torch Award of Ethics. With over 30,000 projects built pools build, they have zero ROC complaints as well as an A+ Accredited rating with the BBB. Being nationally recognized for their outdoor design capabilities is quite an honor but their top award is always a thrilled customer. For more information about California Pools & Landscape please visit our website www.calpool.com or call (480) 345-0005.

