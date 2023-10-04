California Pools & Landscape Launches Homebuilders Solution

– Premier Luxury Pool Builder Expands Offerings to Homebuilders –

CHANDLER, Ariz., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally-awarded commercial and residential pool builder California Pools & Landscape, a Cody Pools Company, today announces the launch of its business division unit CPL Homebuilder Advantage. The Homebuilder Advantage offers Arizona homebuilder's design-build services for pool and landscape, sales support, financial stability, and exceptional customer service. With four design centers conveniently servicing all communities in the Phoenix Valley and 35 years of experience working with top Arizona home builders, California Pools & Landscape's newest division was the next step for innovation and ongoing company expansion to support the continuous rise of residential construction.

"This new division and offering will give greater control and added convenience for homebuilders who typically have the added burden of searching for contractors that may not fit their client's needs or adhere to their home building process and timeline," said Nicole Shoppach, Senior Manager at California Pools & Landscape. "We are thrilled to be the homebuilder solution for outdoor living and offer a complete design and build service for pools, landscaping, outdoor structures, and community pools," she continued.

Homebuilder benefits include:

  • Rebate programs
  • Co-op marketing and campaign creation to support new home sales and sales agents
  • Design-build services for model complexes and spec homes
  • Discounted model pools and model pool maintenance
  • General contracting and design-build services for Community Pools/Pool Parks
  • Streamlined building process with reduced construction timelines
  • Dedicated superintendent, coordinator, and designer to ensure the highest level of customer satisfaction and builder communication
  • CIT drainage certification for builder security
  • $10 million liability insurance policy

"Over the years, Optima has developed many projects with California Pools & Landscape. We have always received the highest quality workmanship, and our pools have been constructed on time and on budget 100% of the time. Additionally, after construction, the customer support and service we have received has consistently been outstanding," said David Hovey Jr., President of Optima, Inc. Real Estate Development.

For more information on California Pools & Landscape Homebuilder Advantage, visit here.

About California Pools & Landscape®:

California Pools & Landscape is the premier designer and builder of luxury commercial and residential pools and outdoor construction company based in Arizona, working closely with each client to bring their vision to life. With an unparalleled commitment to meeting and exceeding client expectations through innovative designs, quality construction, and consistent communication. As the valley continues to grow at a rapid pace, so does California Pools & Landscape, with four Design Centers centrally located throughout the valley. In December 2021, Cody Pools Inc. acquired California Pools & Landscape.

